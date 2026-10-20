82WORLD: LA Best Moments: ATEEZ Brings It Home, P1Harmonys Big Tease and a BTS Throwback

For its first-ever festival, hello82 went big without losing the personal touch that built the brand.
The growing indie K-pop label's inaugural 82WORLD: LA took over Los Angeles State Historic Park Oct. 17-18, drawing a reported 11,000 fans over two days. ATEEZ and P1Harmony headlined a lineup that also featured K-pop boy bands 8TURN, AMPERS&ONE and xikers, girl groups GIRLSET and cosmosy, J-pop sensations BE:FIRST, and a surprise addition of FiveALIVE.
Sunday belonged entirely to ATEEZ and their fandom, ATINY, with the â€œATEEZ x TINY Islandâ€ turning the park into a full day of ATZ programming that ended with a concert from the three-time Billboard 200 chart-toppers.
But the performances were only part of the appeal. Between sets, fans played games like â€œThis or That?â€ with their favorite acts, traded photocards with idols, and jumped into dance lessons, all while weaving between merch booths, photo ops and food trucks. It made for a weekend where artists and fans shared space far more often than at a typical festival or concert experience.
That fan-first approach has been hello82's specific calling card since Jae Yoon Choi founded the company in 2018. The company has grown by connecting K-pop acts with international audiences specifically as a K-pop album distributor (earning three Top 5 entries on the Billboard 200 this year so far with ATEEZ and P1Harmony, including the former's summertime No. 1 album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5), exclusive merchandise and event pop-ups (for all artists with or without label deals) and dedicated Fan Spaces (including locations in Berlin and New York City that opened this year).
â€œ82WORLD: LA is the sum of everything we've done since I started the company in 2018,â€ Choi said in a press release statement. â€œWhile this may be the largest iteration we've held, at its core it still has the same goal as all of our events: creating memorable moments between artists and fans alike no matter where they are. Be it through our fan spaces, live performances, or even through our label and distribution achievements, we will continue to keep challenging ourselves to evolve the connection between fandom and the idols they love.â€
Billboard was on the ground all weekend for the inaugural festival. Here are the best moments from 82WORLD: LA.
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8TURN Turn Up the Heat Before Tour
8TURN tipped their hats to the weekend's headliners with the rising boy band covering ATEEZ's â€œBOUNCY (K-Hot Chilli Peppers),â€ the delicious 2023 single from The World EP.2: Outlaw that reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. But according to 8TURN, their fans wanted to see them do the cover more than anything.
â€œWe had like four songs and did a survey with our fans prior to our tour,â€ 8TURN leader Jaeyun told Billboard backstage at Day 1 of the festival. â€œâ€˜BOUNCY' was No. 1, like, straight off the bat by far. That was in May, so I think it's time to do it and we went with it with no regrets. It's so fun, so energetic, the fans love it as well.â€
82WORLD acted as a nice warm-up for a new kind of audience before the octet kicks off the Trace in the US leg of their 2026 world tour tonight in New York, Oct. 19, hitting 11 cities before returning to LA again to end the trek on Nov. 14. â€Šâ€Every time we come to the USA, we always met our TURNING at our tour concerts,â€ member Yungyu adds, referring to the group's fandom. â€œSo, this was all of the [festival] artists' fans and, I don't know why, but it feels like a test. I really wanted to do my best and I think we did well. I really hoped they enjoyed it and liked it.â€
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GIRLSET â€œTweakâ€ the Production
After knocking out high-energy singles â€œCHATâ€ and â€œLittle Miss,â€ GIRLSET slowed things down, stripping their SWV-indebted single â€œTweakâ€ to an acoustic arrangement. Without the full Jersey club and pluggnb production behind them, the members' vocals carried the song all their own and reminded fans of the impressive vocal prowess at their core.
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FiveALIVE Crash the Lineup
Not everyone at 82WORLD: LA was on the poster with Orange County-based Asian-American pop group FiveALIVE joining the schedule as a surprise addition and turning an eight-act bill into nine. The addition not only gave fans a bonus set for the same ticket price and shone a spotlight on a local act with a clear affinity for the K-pop community.
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cosmosy Get â€œLovesickâ€
cosmosy reached for a modern K-pop standard with a cover of BLACKPINK's 2020 hit â€œLovesick Girls.â€
There's a bit of fun industry history here: the Japanese girl group's creator, SINXITY, was part of BLACKPINK's early years as an executive at YG Entertainment. And we're happy to report that his latest quartet slayed their cover just like the BP girls themselves.
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8TURN or AMPERS&ONEâ€¦Why Not Both?
While 82WORLD: LA didn't feature many idol interactions beyond the artist area backstage, 8TURN and AMPERS&ONE teamed up for the â€œThis or That?â€ game on Day 1, a rare chance to watch two full K-pop groups share a fun, low-stakes moment together. Both groups boast several multilingual members who could make jokes with one another and the American crowd, adding a specific kind of humor not usually unleashed at K-pop events â€” like when AMPERS&ONE's leader Kamden walked up to meet 8TURN leader Jaeyun, who joked to the crowd, â€œI can't believe I get to touch his hands!â€ causing the audience and Kamden to crack up.
Ideally, future 82WORLDs will incorporate more casual artist-to-artist interactions like these to help it stand out in the increasingly crowded K-pop event space.
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AMPERS&ONE Go Back to School With BTS
AMPERS&ONE pulled off one of the weekend's biggest surprises with a cover of BTS' â€œBoy In Luv,â€ a 2014 single predates BTS' international breakthrough marking a special deep cut for fans of all ages and showed the group didn't opt for an obvious crowdpleaser.
The quickly rising septet committed to the era too. They not only pulled on school-uniform jackets that recalled BTS' own look from the time, but also embraced the more aggressive rap stylings that became a BTS signature in the early days, further displaying the group's versatility that was seen in a set that included the sugary electro-pop-rock single â€œHe + She = Weâ€ and â€œGOD,â€ which fuses elements of traditional Korean instruments with hip-hop beats.
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xikers Hit the Barre
While xikers kept the energy high all set, one moment during 2025 track â€œBREATHEâ€ took the crowd's hype even higher. Five members did the ballerina body roll made viral by ADELA's â€œAin't in LAâ€ performances, while the other five linked arms to form a human ballet barre. Then all 10 members came together for the body rolls.
The group later recreated it to the actual ADELA audio backstage at their trailer, much to pop fans' delight with their Instagram post earning more than 700,00 views at press time.
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BE:FIRST Bring Gotham to the Mainstream
BE:FIRST arrived to 82WORLD: LA fresh off their first Billboard 200 entry, with their globally focused WATCH ME landing at No. 130 following its September release. The chart-topping Japanese group performed several of its new songs in America for the first time, including WATCH ME singles like the ATL Jacobâ€“produced â€œBruce Wayneâ€ and â€œand â€œWATCH ME (feat. BIA),â€ while mixing in some of their strongest and accessible J-pop material like â€œMainstreamâ€ (their 2023 single that reached No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100) and â€œWant You Backâ€ (the group's reinterpreted take of the Jackson 5's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100).
Like 8TURN, BE:FIRST also used the festival as a testing ground, with two New York City shows set for later this month.
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GIRLSET Premiere a Personal New Song
GIRLSET also delivered one of the festival's best surprises with the live premiere of a new song titled â€œYoung & Dumb.â€ The moment was made more personal when the quartet shared that they wrote it themselves.
Member Kendall shared a bit more context around the new song: â€œHave you guys ever been in a â€˜situationship,' but it might basically be a relationship at that point?â€ member Kendall said of the new song. I know it can be really frustrating when you're all in and the other person doesn't want to commit. That is what â€˜Young & Dumb' is about, about knowing that the not letting go because it would be harder to let go. So, this song means a lot to us and we hope that each and every one of you guys like it just as much as we do.â€
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P1Harmony Know They Earned It
Headlining their first U.S. festival clearly meant something to P1Harmony. Before wrapping up their set that closed Day 1, the members talked about how hard they have worked with Theo and Intak specifically focusing on the effort the band has put into their six years together. Lader Keeho wrapped up everyone's thoughts in some final words for the audience.
â€œThank you guys for letting us be here as headliners tonight,â€ Keeho shared. â€œWe did start very, very small. When we first came to LA, we [performed] at the Theatre at Ace Hotelâ€¦and the fact that we're able to headline in the same city is something so honoring and something we're so thankful for. I don't know how this is going to come off, but we did work really, really hard; we never stopped. We grinded 'til the very end. Obviously there were hiccups and starts and stops and certain turmoils that we bumped into along the way, and I truly, truly believe we deserve this. I believe whatever road we walk on, we're going to deserve that too. This is not just some sort of empty confidence that I have; it's truly because you guys have given us endless support and love.â€
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P1Harmony Light the Fuse
After sharing hints of new music on the way during their set and performances of newest songs like â€œUNIQUE,â€ â€œL.O.Y.Lâ€ and set closer â€œICE (VVS)â€ all landing as some of the strongest of the night, fans were primed to look forward to whatever P1Harmony was preparing next.
At the end of the group's set, a montage ran through footage and titles from all of their previous albums before landing on a message: â€œIt's time to go higher. The next step? Are you ready to Blow Up.â€ Fans took it as a major hint about the new song the group teased throughout the night, including when Keeho promised, â€œWe'll be back with new music very soon.â€
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A Wall Fit for Chart Royalty
We'd be remiss not to mention how much we loved the â€œATINY Zoneâ€ boasting an area dedicated to ATEEZ and their fans' Billboard 200 achievements: A huge wall celebrated the group's latest No. 1 album, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5, which debuted atop the chart dated July 11 with 228,000 equivalent album units for the group's career-best sales week.
Plaques honoring several of ATEEZ's Top 10 albums rounded out the display including THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT (which peaked at No. 3 in 2022), Spin Off: From the Witness (No. 7 peak, 2023), THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW (No. 2, 2023), THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL (No. 1, 2023), and GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 (No. 2, 2024).
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â€˜Tiny Radio,' Big Voices
For the â€œTiny Radioâ€ segment during the ATEEZ-dedicated Day 2 of 82WORLD, Hongjoong and Jongho hosted their own live radio program to field questions from ATINY (from how to convince a fan's entire family to come to an ATEEZ concert to staying motivated, relationship advice and song recommendations) along with mini performances (like when Jongho broke into an a cappella cover of Adele's â€œSomeone Like Youâ€).
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Jonny Tran Spends His Birthday Being â€˜BAD'
Dancer and creator Jonny Tran spent his Oct. 18 birthday surrounded by ATINY, hosting a workshop that taught fans the choreography to ATEEZ's latest Billboard Hot 100 hit â€œBAD.â€ Tran has worked and danced with top K-pop talent like BLACKPINK's LISA, Jackson Wang, and Tomorrow X Together, and lent his skills to teach fellow on-the-ground creators backstage including Emily Mei and Jianne Kang (who hosted hello82's â€œATINY Outfit Streeterviewâ€ at the festival) and Skyler Lee (who acted as MC for the â€œATEEZ Triviaâ€ segment and previously DJed a Billboard Live event with TXT's Yeonjun).
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Mingi Throws His Own â€˜Listening Party'
One of the last events of Day 2 was Mingiâ€˜s â€œListening Party,â€ which felt like a door opening for ATEEZ and other K-pop group members to take on festival sets of their own more often.
The 27-year-old released his FIX OFF Desire Project: ORIGIN project earlier this year, but has yet to make a proper solo debut, with only a few songs to his name. Still, Mingi filled a half-hour set with his songs, ATEEZ remixes and never-before-performed tracks like â€œWhere Are Youâ€ from the soundtrack to the Korean drama Dive Into You. DJ Ethan Ko joined him on the turntables, as did producer-singer and Mingi's creative partner QUAIMO, who has worked on several of the singer's solo tracks as well as songs for ATEEZ, BE:FIRST, AB6IX and GHOST9.
If ATEEZ has their own dedicated day at a future 82WORLD festival, we'd love to see other members take on their own set â€” some obvious picks would be Hongjoong (who just released his new solo single â€œENOuGHâ€) or Jongho (who has more than a half dozen OST tracks to his name).
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ATEEZ Drop Anchor to Span Their Career
To close the inaugural 82WORLD: LA, ATEEZ made their headlining set all about the fan favorites. The career-spanning show opened near the very start of their discography with â€œSay My Name,â€ the lead single from their second-ever EP, TREASURE EP.2: Zero to One. A live band made every song feel specially crafted, and the festival ended with extra pyro and fireworks for the ultimate, final bang.
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ATEEZ Go Full Metal With â€˜Guerrilla'
ATEEZ's live backing band made the biggest sonic difference on the 2022 single â€œGuerrilla,â€ which sounded reworked with even heavier metal and rock elements.
The members went all in, matching it with near-screamo wails and belts, in a rare moment when your favorite K-pop stars embraced a real metalhead fantasy.
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Keeho Makes Room for the Pretty Boys
During P1Harmony's set, leader Keeho asked the crowd where all the pretty girls were at. Then, wanting to be â€œinclusive,â€ he asked where all the pretty boys were, too, which led straight into â€œPretty Boy,â€ a standout song Keeho co-composed from the group's DUH! album. We stan an inclusive K-pop king.
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