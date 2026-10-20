LIVE – PSG v Barcelona: Commentary, updates, goals and stats as European heavyweights collide

Two of the Champions League favourites clash tonight in a mouthwatering game at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are the two-time defending champions and flexed their muscles again last week with a scintillating first-half performance against Manchester City that paved the way for a 4-2 victory at the Etihad.

The worry for Luis Enrique is at the back. PSG have conceded in each of their last five matches across all competitions, and that's a big concern against the most potent attack in Europe's big five leagues.

â€œWe want to win,â€ said the PSG boss who will face his former club. â€œIn terms of the competition as a whole, it may not be that important, but it is a special fixture. These are two top clubs with a clear identity and they are both brilliant to watch, so we want to make the most of it. It will be a good sporting contest.

Â â€œIt will be a tight match because both teams have so much individual quality. Playing at home makes a difference to us; we are much stronger here. We are a machine: that is what I think when i see our players press.â€

In the other corner are a Barcelona side that look unstoppable right now. Saturday's 5-2 win over Real Betis at La Cartuja made it 11 wins out of 11 in all competitions, and they come to Paris among the leaders in the Champions League standings after thrashing Feyenoord 5-1 and coming from behind to beat Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul.

Where to watch PSG v Barca: TV channel, live online streams

PSGÂ versusÂ BarcelonaÂ kicks off atÂ 8pm BST (9pm local time) on Tuesday, October 20Â at the Parc des Princes.

In the UK, it is being shown onÂ TNT Sports and you can stream it on the HBO Max app. In the US, the game is onÂ Paramount+Â at 3pm ET.

If you live outside the UK, click theÂ LINK HEREÂ to find out where to watch it in your region.

Stats for Paris Saint Germain v Barcelona