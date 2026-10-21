Seasons Greetings! Hilary Duff Is Releasing a Holiday EP

In October 2002, Hilary Duff released her holiday album Santa Claus Lane. Twenty-four years later, she's bringing back the cheer with the EP Holiday Things, out this Friday.

Holiday Things contains three original tracks: â€œI Guess it's Christmas,â€ â€œAll You Want for Christmas Is Me,â€ and â€œI Want (A Few Small Things).â€ She also rerecorded George Michael's â€œLast Christmasâ€ (originally on the Santa Claus Lane album), and cut â€œHave Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,â€ which concludes the EP.

Duff first teased Holiday Things last week on Instagram, when she posted the cover of Santa Claus Lane. â€œToday Santa Claus Lane turns 24, and it has me reminiscing on all the fun we've had around the holidays together over the years,â€ she wrote. â€œLet's do it again this year?â€

Earlier this month, Duff released â€œCATastrophe,â€ included on the The Cat in the Hat soundtrack. She's had a busy year, returning to music with the excellent album Luck â€¦ or Something, her first record in over a decade. She's been touring behind the album, and recently revealed 2027 North American tour dates. In December, she'll play Jingle Ball 2026, where her set will hopefully include these new holiday gems.

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Duff recorded Luck â€¦ or Something with her husband and collaborator, Matthew Koma. â€œI do feel like one of my magic tricks is being able to connect with people,â€ she told Rolling Stone earlier this year. â€œTo be able to reach them and relate to them, and them feel close to me.â€

Holiday Things Track List

1. I Guess it's Christmas

2. All You Want for Christmas Is Me

3. Last Christmas (Mine)

4. I Want (a few small things)

5. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas