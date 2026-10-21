Charli xcx Cancels Music, Fashion, Film Show in Arizona Due to Illness: It Breaks Me That I Cant Be With You

Charli xcx has announced that she has canceled tomorrow night's â€œMusic, Fashion, Filmâ€ performance in Arizona due to illness.

The pop singer is currently on her â€œMusic, Fashion, Filmâ€ tour across North America and, after two shows in Los Angeles over the weekend, was slated to appear at Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena on Wednesday. But in a social media post, she said she's been fighting sickness through this run of shows and has completely lost her voice.

â€œI put absolutely everything I have into my performances, both physically and emotionally, and it breaks me that I can't be with you tomorrow,â€ she wrote. â€œMy team worked hard to find a new date but ultimately were unable to. I'm so disappointed, but promise to return to AZ in the future.â€

She continued, â€œAgain, I'm sorry to the angels who had made plans to be there tomorrow. I know how much time, planning and care it takes to come to concerts and appreciate everyone's support immensely.â€

Refunds for those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Charli kicked off her 12-date â€œMusic, Fashion, Filmâ€ tour in early September with an opener in Philadelphia before heading to Brooklyn for two nights at Barclays Center, followed by subsequent shows in Toronto, Atlanta and San Diego. In Los Angeles this past weekend, she brought out a handful of guests, including Chappell Roan for a rendition of â€œBoom Clapâ€ and PinkPantheress for her own song â€œStateside.â€ Charli will conclude the tour on Friday at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.