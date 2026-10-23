The Deals: Reservoir Acquires José Felicianos Recorded Catalog; SoundCloud Pacts With AI Platform Moises

Reservoir Media acquired the rights to the recorded music catalog of â€œFeliz Navidadâ€ artist and songwriter JosÃ© Feliciano. The deal includes non-exclusive rights to Feliciano's name, image and likeness.
The Puerto Rican-born and New York-raised Feliciano is a seven-time Grammy winner who has scored two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, for â€œFeliz Navidadâ€ and his 1968 cover of The Doorsâ€˜ â€œLight My Fire.â€ Born blind, he began performing as a teenager in Greenwich Village before signing with RCA Victor in 1964. He's also known for writing and performing the theme to the TV show Chico and the Man, along with songs including â€œRain,â€ â€œAffirmationâ€ and â€œLet's Find Each Other Tonight.â€ He also featured on recordings by John Lennon, Joni Mitchell and Bill Withers. He's released more than 60 albums and continues to record and tour globally.
â€œI'm excited to be in partnership with the talented Reservoir Team, ensuring the enjoyment of my music for generations to come,â€ said Feliciano in a statement.
â€œJosÃ© Feliciano's incredible gift extends far beyond the accomplished hit â€˜Feliz Navidad,'â€ said Reservoir executive vp and global creative director Donna Caseine. â€œHis catalog is extensive, with countless bilingual recordings that helped popularize Latin music with a global audience. JosÃ©'s legacy is a credit to the high-quality, popular music he has written and shared with the world for over half a century, and it's an honor to champion JosÃ© and his body of work at Reservoir.â€
Reservoir founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi added, â€œThis year, our Reservoir team has focused concertedly on expanding our portfolio of Latin music, and bringing JosÃ©'s music to Reservoir is an important continuation of those efforts. His countless accolades showcase just how much impact his catalog has had on Latin and popular music, and we look forward to continuing to support such influential music.â€
Feliciano was represented in the deal by Denny Marte (MPA Advisors), Jay Stollman (Jay Stollman Entertainment) and Brett Green, Esq.
Read on for more recent music industry deals.
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Moises/SoundCloud
Moises, an â€œethically trained AI-powered creative suite,â€ partnered with SoundCloud to connect its AI-powered tools with SoundCloud's artist and fan community globally, according to a press release. The release adds that the partnership will allow musicians to bring their existing SoundCloud tracks into Moises to â€œpractice, produce, collaborate, and reimagine their work.â€ The Moises platform offers capabilities including stem separation, chord and lyric detection, AI-assisted mixing and mastering, and real-time collaboration. With the integration, Moises Pro subscribers will receive a two-month trial to SoundCloud Artist Pro, and vice versa.
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Too Lost Music Group Acquires Xelon Entertainment
New York-based Too Lost Music Group entered into a definitive partnership agreement to acquire indie music distributor Xelon Entertainment, which has operations across APAC and the U.K. The parties expect the deal to close by the end of this year, subject to regulatory approvals. Xelon, which heavily focuses on dance and electronic music, works with record labels including Australia's Sweat It Out, Central Station Records and Balance Music; and global labels 23rd Precinct, Unearthed African Recordings, Urbana Recordings and Paul Oakenfold's label Perfecto. Ashley Gay will continue to serve as president of Xelon while joining Too Lost's leadership team, driving business development efforts in Australia, New Zealand, the broader APAC region and the U.K. and Europe.
The deal follows Too Lost's July acquisiton of Brisbane, Australia-based distributor GYRO.Group.
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Hive Raises $27 Million in Series B Round
Hive, an event marketing platform built for the live events business, raised $27 million in a Series B funding round from Frontier Growth. Founded in 2014 by Ian Roberts and Patrick Hannigan, Hive boasts a client list of more than 1,600 venues, promoters and festivals, which use the platform to connect fan purchase data with email, SMS, advertising and CRM tools. Hive has more than 40 ticketing integrations with companies including Ticketmaster, AXS, Eventim, Etix, Tixr and DICE that bring ticket buyer and event data directly into its platform. The company is next looking to develop AI-powered assistants to help event teams work faster by simplifying branded campaign preparation, reducing repetitive tasks and helping teams act on data to drive ticket sales.
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Simon Dunmore Acquires Majority Stake in House Culture
Defected Records founder Simon Dunmore acquired a majority stake in indie music platform House Culture, which began as an Instagram page started by Stephen Hedge and Richard Clark that eventually drew 100,000 followers and grew to encompass a podcast, curated playlists and events. Following the acquisition, plans include developing House Culture into a â€œglobal platform dedicated to documenting, celebrating and furtheringâ€ house music culture, with the podcast and radio show being used as a foundation for a broader suite of offerings including original features, video, YouTube, playlists, a newsletter, events and music releases.
The relationship with Dunmore began when he appeared as a guest on the House Culture Podcast. House Culture will continue operating on a collaborative basis, with Dunmore joining Hedge and Clark along with contributors Matt Rouse, Nick Gordon Brown and Steve Banks.
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GRAI/MassiveMusic
AI music company GRAI partnered with MassiveMusic, a part of Songtradr, on the music infrastructure behind its forthcoming social streaming service (made possible by GRAI's previously announced acquisition of Hangout) and a dedicated dataset licensed for training its music foundation model. Under the first agreement between the companies, MassiveMusic will deliver commercial repertoire to GRAI from participating indie and distributor catalogs.
According to a press release, â€œTracks arrive with permissions assigned as determined by the applicable rightsholder agreements, and approved titles are available on GRAI within minutes of MassiveMusic sending them. The feed is designed to scale to the catalog licensed for GRAI through MassiveMusic, and building on MassiveMusic's existing infrastructure supports a quicker path to launch. Rightsholders will be paid and receive usage reports for plays on GRAI under the applicable agreements.â€
MassiveMusic will also provide enhanced metadata, describing tracks across dimensions including mood and energy, instrumentation, key and era. The metadata will be used for search and recommendations on GRAI.
A second agreement between the two companies covers AI training. Through this, GRAI will train its model on a â€œdedicated, opt-in dataset approved by rightsholders specifically for AI training through MassiveMusic's opt-in system,â€ according to the release. It adds that the â€œtraining license does not itself authorize downstream creative uses of recordings or compositions.â€
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Warner Music India Announces Catalog Acquisitions and Partnerships in South Asia
Warner Music India announced a series of catalog acquisitions and partnerships, including the acquisition of the Gemini Music catalog; a long-term music deal with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon covering past and future releases; and a partnership with Malayalam film production and distribution house Magic Frames. The deals expand the company's presence in South India, building on its majority investment in Divo in 2023. Together, Warner India and Divo are investing in catalogs, securing partnerships and expanding their repertoire across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada music.
The Gemini Music catalog includes Tamil film soundtracks including Thalapathy Vijay's Nanban and Thuppakki, Dhanush's Mayakkam Enna, Suriya's Singam 2 and Bala's Paradesi, featuring scores from composers such as Harris Jayaraj, G. V. Prakash Kumar and Devi Sri Prasad. The Menon catalog includes film soundtracks, music and upcoming releases, including tracks like â€œMaruvaarthaiâ€ (Enai Noki Paayum Thota) and A.R. Rahman's â€œThalli Pogatheyâ€ (Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada). Magic Frames' catalog includes more than 500 tracks and a pipeline of future releases, including music from films like Kaduva, Jana Gana Mana,Driving Licence, Gold and Vilayath Buddha. Warner India will serve as the global release partner for all future soundtrack and music video releases from films produced, acquired or distributed by Magic Frames.
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Musixmatch Acquires Songdex Owner Music Reports
Lyrics provider Musixmatch acquired Music Reports, owner of independent music registry Songdex. In a blog post, Musixmatch calls Sondex â€œone of the rarest things in this industry: a registry with no bias. It doesn't collect for some writers and not others, and it has no stake in how a claim resolves. When Songdex says who owns a song, it has no reason to say anything but the truth. That independence is what makes it valuable, and it stays intact as Songdex becomes part of the Musixmatch ecosystem.â€ The deal also brings Music Reports' Blokur, a rights-matching technology, into Musixmatch.
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AEG Presents Acquires Auguri Productions
AEG Presents acquired France-based artist production and development company Auguri Productions, which has helped launch the careers of French and French-speaking artists including Stromae, AngÃ¨le, Louane, Julien DorÃ©, David Guetta, Dominique A, Philippe Katerine, -M-, Gazo, Sofiane Pamart, Tiakola, GaÃ«l Faye, Vanessa Paradis, Thomas Dutronc, Yodelice and Jain. According to a press release, Auguri â€œwill leverage the scale, expertise and international network of AEG Presents, unlocking new development opportunities for its artists and helping connect local talent with global audiences.â€
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AI Music Platform GasLab Raises $1M
GasLab, a new generative AI music platform created by DJ and producer Reinier Zonneveld, raised $1 million in pre-seed funding. Investors in the round include Bitpanda co-founder and executive chairman Eric Demuth, WeTransfer founder Bas Beerens and other European entrepreneurs. A press release notes that the money will be used to â€œsupport GasLab through its next phase on its journey to become the leading global GenAI platform for music that is transparent and fairly attributed, with an attribution engine that could also serve other GenAI platforms.â€
GasLab is described in the release as a platform that â€œgives the music industry a complete end-to-end system for AI music. Artists and labels who allow for their music to be used in training its AI model will be able to see exactly how their work helped shape each generated track, and will be paid for it.â€ Meanwhile, creators on the platform â€œwill instantly see which tracks and artists shaped the song that they have generated.â€
According to the press release, Zonneveld and his business partner Cas Luuring began working on machine learning eight years ago, a process that led to the creation of Zonneveld's AI model R2, which he trained on his own catalog. Also involved in GasLab is former VC partner and Uber general manager Thijs Emondts.
GasLab is currently inviting those interested in creating music on the platform to join the guest list for private testing ahead of a public launch.
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Music Story/Sonos
Music metadata infrastructure company Music Story signed a multi-year partnership with Sonos that will help make the intelligence behind Sonos' smart speakers â€œmore fluent in music,â€ according to a press release. Sonos will now use Music Story's metadata, which is refreshed as catalogs evolve, to enhance music discoverability and lead to its devices to play fewer incorrect tracks, among other aims.
â€œWhen customers ask Sonos to play their favorite artist, album, or song, they want to be confident that, within an instant, the music they expected will start coming out of the speaker, every time,â€ said Nick Millington, chief innovation officer at Sonos, in a statement. â€œEasy to say, but impossible to achieve without accurate, up-to-date metadata. Music Story is the right partner to provide this essential service at the quality bar Sonos customers demand.â€
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Synch Licensing Company MAIA Universe Adds Several Industry Partners
Stockholm- and London-based synch licensing company MAIA Universe announced several new industry partnerships, including with BMG, covering both publishing and recordings; Kobalt Music for publishing; and Warner Music Group and Cooking Vinyl for recordings. MAIA had existing partnerships with more than 200 labels and 90 publishing partners, including Warner Chappell Music and Sony Music Publishing. According to a press release, roughly 10,000 tracks are added to MAIA Universe's synch discovery engine each week.
In addition to the new partners, MAIA Universe was tapped by the Mechanical Copyright Protection Society (MCPS) â€œas part of its enhanced operating model in order to streamline and drive sync licensing opportunities for its members,â€ according to a press release. The MCPS and MAIA pilot will go live in early 2027, ahead of a wider rollout over the course of the year. MAIA Universe has received investment from producers, songwriters and other industry players including MxM, BjÃ¶rn Ulvaeus and the RMV team, led by Ludvig Andersson.
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Marathon Live/AEG Presents
Marathon Live signed a strategic content partnership with AEG Presents across its network of venues, including The Truman (Kansas City), The Hawthorn (St. Louis), The Hall (Little Rock), Marathon Music Works (Nashville), The Signal (Chattanooga) and FIVE (Jacksonville).
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ArtMaster Raises $2.4M for AI-Powered Piano Learning App
ArtMaster, the Prague-based maker of the AI-powered Artie piano learning app, raised a $2.4 million seed round. New investors include Factorial Capital, Reflex Capital, Moises, Nir Zicherman (founder of the Spotify-acquired Anchor), Grant Davis (founder of Krea-acquired Wand) and Eliska Vorel (Google/Deep Mind, PM at Gemini). The company will use the funding to continue to build and refine AI models supporting the development of creative skills, starting with musical performance. According to a press release, Artie drew more than 500,000 users within a year of launch and saw paying subscribers and monthly recurring revenue grow 38% and 39%, respectively, since October 2025.
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