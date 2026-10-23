John Mayer Recruits Dream Team of Musicians for New Song Tom and Jerry

John Mayer's new single â€œTom and Jerryâ€ began with a voice note and an urge to follow a new idea to the end of the road. Along the way, the singer-songwriter recruited a dream team of musicians to help hone in on the heart of the song, the lyric, â€œAnd if you ever come through, which I doubt you'll do, I'll run away with you.â€

â€œFrom that moment on, the adventure began in bringing that feeling to life,â€ Mayer shared on Instagram about the origin of the record, which marks his first single as a lead artist in five years. â€œI've said it before, but it bears repeating every time â€” I get to work with a group of incredibly talented and deeply dedicated artists who will stop at nothing until the sound comes into focus and becomes a picture.â€

When announcing the single, Mayer emphasized that â€œit's important that you know who contributed to this track.â€

A full personnel listing shows contributions from Blake Slatkin, who co-wrote and co-produced â€œTom and Jerryâ€ with Mayer, as well as Pino Palladino on bass, Aaron Sterling on drums and percussion, Lenny Castro on percussion, and Larry Goldings on organ. Mayer helmed vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, keyboards, and synths himself, as well as programming.

Mayer first teased â€œTom and Jerryâ€ in brief snippets shared via Instagram. â€œAdmit that if you met me/Tonight for the first time/You'd never forget me/We'd be livin' on the same dime,â€ he sang in one. â€œIt's not too late/It's easy if you try/Whatever his name is/Just tell him goodbye/And if you never come through/Well then you showed me why/You should never make a good girl cry.â€

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In another, the verse he revealed goes, â€œYou're my badge/Baby, I'm your scar/Throwin' daggersâ€…atâ€…the camera/Tryin' hitâ€…me from afar.â€

Mayer last released a full-length LP in 2021 with Sob Rock. While no new record has been announced, the singer-songwriter has the Sphere booked for a special run of shows in 2027. The musician will perform three distinct sets: solo, with a full band, and with his blues-rock trio.