Cardi B Treats Herself to Extremely Rare $3M Pink Barbie Rolex Daytona for Her Birthday: Gift From Me to Me

Cardi B is treating herself after turning 34 earlier in October. The Bronx native flexed an extremely rare pink Barbie Rolex Daytona in an Instagram post on Thursday (Oct. 22), which appears to have a price tag pushing $3 million.

â€œFrom Belcalis to Cardi Bâ€¦a gift from me to me!! Thank you @Mavani for searching all around the world and finding me this watch, authenticated by Rolex,â€ she wrote to Instagram. â€œAnd thank you @pristine_jewelers for my custom made ring.. 7 karat natural diamonds especially made for me!!â€

Jeweler Mavani searched far and wide across the globe to find Cardi the exact factory-made watch she wanted, and she wouldn't settle for any aftermarket wristwear. Mavani estimates in the video Cardi shared that there are only 10 made in the world, and hers was the only one for sale.

â€œThank you for searching everywhere around the world. I want to say thank you because I know I was driving you crazy, but I need somebody I trusted,â€ she said in the video while showing off the shining bezel filled with pink sapphires. â€œNo aftermarket sâ€“t, all factory. I deserve; I work so hard.â€

Mavani â€” who has serviced the likes of Drake and Kim Kardashian â€” confirmed the seven-figure price tag on Instagram Stories, posting a pair of wire transfers from Cardi totaling $2,850,000. â€œNo capping over here! No after market Barbie's!â€ he wrote on his IG Story. â€œThe wire hit @IamCardiB.â€

Billboard has reached out to Rolex for comment.

The spoils didn't stop there for the Grammy-winning rapper, who also revealed in her post that she had purchased a seven-carat diamond ring and added a pink HermÃ¨s Mini Kelly bag to her growing collection, which will perfectly match her new Barbie Rolex.

Cardi B turned 34 on Oct. 11, and she has been booked and busy throughout 2026. She launched her first-ever headlining arena tour, which grossed more than $70 million, won best hip-hop at the MTV VMAs, picked up a win at the BET Awards and notched a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with â€œAH HA.â€

The accolades don't stop there: Cardi will accept Billboard Canada's first-ever Global Woman of the Year award in November.

Find photos and clips of Cardi B's fresh timepiece below.