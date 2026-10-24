Slayyyter Cancels Remaining European and U.K. Tour Dates Due to Laryngitis and Vocal Cord Tears

Slayyyter has been forced to cancel the remaining run of European and U.K. dates on her Wor$t Girl in the World Tour after doctors ordered her to take full vocal rest following being diagnosed with laryngitis and vocal cord tears.

The Wor$t Girl in America musician shared an Instagram Story announcing the news. â€œI am heartbroken to share after multiple doctor visits I have laryngitis and vocal cord tears and have been ordered to go on medication and full vocal rest for at least two weeks,â€ she posted. â€œBecause of this, I am forced to cancel the remaining U.K./EU dates to avoid permanent damage to my voice.â€

Slayyyter was due to next perform in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 24. In total, 11 dates have been nixed, but the musician said her team is working to rebook the concerts for next year. â€œI know how much time and effort is spent to come out to a show,â€ she added. â€œSome of you have traveled, some of you have made costumes, and I am completely devastated to not be able to give you the shows you were planning for. We are working hard to figure out a time to return so I can deliver an even bigger and better show for you all. I hope you know I will make this up to you.â€

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Slayyyter was already forced to cancel shows in Hamburg, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark earlier in the week to â€œprotect further damageâ€ after she had lost her voice.

The musician recently announced the counterpart to Wor$t Girl in America, which is titled Wor$t Man in America and it arrives on Dec. 4 via Columbia. The nine-track album includes singles â€œI Think He's Got a Girl,â€ Â â€œCrank 2â€ and â€œBeat Up Chanel$,â€ which offer fresh takes on Wor$t Girl tracks â€œCrankâ€ and â€œBrand New Chanel$,â€ respectively.Â