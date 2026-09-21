American Airlines says 30% of seats drive half of revenue as premium cabin rush heats up

The main cabin of a retrofitted American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER used on long-haul routes, in an undated photograph.

The K-shaped economy is taking flight.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said Wednesday that just 30% of its seats account for half of the company’s revenue, a proportion that has the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier and competitors large and small ripping up existing airplane configurations to add more first-class and other higher-yielding options.

“Those 30% of seats, they’re only going to grow in our fleet as the reconfigurations come on board as the new aircraft deliveries come on,” Isom said at a Morgan Stanley industry conference, referring to the carrier’s premium seat options.

The airline earlier this month unveiled a monster 70-suite business-class cabin on its largest aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, with more planes still awaiting their remodeling.