Lennar shares pop as Berkshire builds almost a 10% stake in beleaguered homebuilder

Workers put up wood framing for a home under construction at the Lilac Ridge community by Lennar Homes in Vacaville, California, July 14, 2026.

Berkshire Hathaway has gone on a buying spree in beleaguered homebuilder Lennar , accumulating almost a 10% stake.

The position is a “classic” value play, according to a CFRA analyst.

Berkshire Hathaway bought almost 2.7 million Class A shares of Lennar over three trading days ended Monday, bringing the position to 23.7 million shares worth $1.8 billion, according to a securities filing late Monday. The Omaha-based conglomerate also owns 528,000 of Lennar’s Class B shares, each of which carries 10 times the votes of a Class A share.

Lennar surged as much as 6.6% at one point Tuesday, to a high of $83.24. The Miami-based company has plunged more than 32% in the past year.

Dimming affordability

Berkshire’s latest purchases have come as interest rates rise, which hurt homebuilders by raising the rate on 30-year mortgages and dimming affordability. The nationwide average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 6.95% last week, up from the prior week’s average of 6.76% and last year’s 6.26%, according to Freddie Mac. The State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETFÂ (XHB) is down almost 16% since the end of June.