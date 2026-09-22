Iran reportedly says it can reopen Strait of Hormuz within 7 days if U.S. eases military pressure

A woman walks past a wall mural of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along a street in downtown of Tehran on August 31, 2026. Atta Kenare | Afp | Getty Images

Iran has suggested it could reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the U.S. eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports, according to media reports. The prospect of renewed diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran comes after nearly seven months of war in the Middle East, with the Trump administration threatening to ramp up its economic pressure campaign against Tehran in recent days. Reports from Reuters and Japan’s Kyodo news agency, which both cited an unnamed senior Iranian government official, said Tehran had laid out the necessary conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. CNBC could not independently verify the reports. A senior Iranian government official told MS Now, CNBC’s Versant Media partner, that Reuters and Kyodo’s reports were not true. The war has severely disrupted shipping through the strait, a narrow waterway that typically handles around 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, sending shock waves through the global economy.Â

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U.S. stock index futures traded mixed on the news, while oil prices reversed earlier gains. International benchmark Brent crude futures with November expiry traded 2.6% lower at $97.73 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures with October expiry were last seen down 3.1% at $92.40. The reports came just before U.S. President Donald Trump is due to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, amid mounting domestic pressure over his decision to launch a war against Iran, a conflict that has rattled the global economy. Earlier in the week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened to “shut down” all Iranian airlines from as soon as Wednesday.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday, Bessent said: “How do we do that? That if they land, you cannot provide them with fuel. You cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system.” The Treasury secretary said that Washington was pressuring Iran “like never before,” saying that the U.S. was putting a stop to Iran’s “enablers” around the world, such as sanctioning banks. Last week, the Treasury announced new sanctions on Russia’s state-controlled VTB Bank as part of its effort to economically isolate Iran by targeting its business partners and other financial enablers.

G7 condemns Houthi strikes

Separately, the G7 group of nations has called for an end to attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against Yemen and Saudi Arabia on Monday stateside, condemning the “unacceptable continued strikes” by the group. The bloc also called on the Houthis to cease all military actions, attacks against civilian shipping and for Iran to end its support for the rebel group. The Houthis reportedly said they attacked “sensitive” sites in the Saudi capital Riyadh on the weekend, with fire and smoke seen near the city’s airport. Houthi rebels also recently seized Yemen’s Perim Island on the Red Sea, tightening their grip on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which puts Iran and its proxies on course to exercise control over two critically important oil choke points: that and the Strait of Hormuz. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is an important alternative for oil exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, especially for Saudi Arabia, whose East-West pipeline allows the kingdom to divert some crude flows to be exported from the Red Sea.

Fighters loyal to the Houthi authorities, shouts slogans during a rally to recruit more fighters, in Sanaa on September 10, 2026. Mohammed Huwais | Afp | Getty Images