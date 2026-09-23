IonQ shares rise after company says it made a major quantum computing breakthrough

Shares of IonQ rose Wednesday after the company said it demonstrated the quantum computing industry’s first end-to-end real-time quantum error decoder.

The company’s stock was more than 5% higher in morning trading after surging over 10% before the bell.

The milestone, which IonQ announced Tuesday, makes it possible for a single standard computer processor to find, fix and decode computer errors as they happen, as it runs continuously in the background.

The successful test stands to alleviate a significant industry bottleneck in which previous systems became easily overwhelmed in fixing errors, leading to delays.