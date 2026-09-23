De Bruyne: I did not try to leave Napoli

Kevin De Bruyne has claimed he did not attempt to push through an exit from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

De Bruyne previously suggested he was unhappy at Napoli, and there was speculation linking him with a move away from the Serie A club.

The Manchester City great did not see eye to eye with coach Antonio Conte, who has since been replaced by Massimiliano Allegri.

De Bruyne, however, has now insisted he was not interested in leaving Napoli.

He told reporters: “No, I haven’tÂ really spoken to anyone about it.

“I just enjoyed my holidays and went straight back to Naples.”

pic.twitter.com/A9Eqd1Wu5L â€” Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) March 2, 2026

Napoli have made their worst start to a Serie A season in a decade, having taken seven points from their opening five matches.

De Bruyne, though, is not overly concerned.

He said: “We’ve had a rough start to the season, we’ve played a lot of strong teams already.

“We even had the chance to win it in the final minute against Inter, but we still lost. Those details are the difference between our seven points and the 10 or 11 we might’ve deserved.Â

“We’re not doing so well in terms of points, but I think we’re doing fine.”

Injury restricted De Bruyne to 21 games last term. He scored five goals, assisted four more and created 40 chances.

De Bruyne has made six appearances this season, scoring once and providing one assist.