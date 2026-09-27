Houses can be built on floodplains despite failing safety test, says high court

Houses can be built on floodplains even if they fail a crucial safety test, according to a high court judgment that will be of â€œimmense interestâ€ to developers across England and Wales.

The ruling clears the way for a highly controversial development of 190 new homes on north Somerset's floodplains, despite the site being in â€œflood zone 3aâ€, the highest level of flood risk before land is considered a functional floodplain.

Ministers and experts are so disturbed by the decision that it was agreed at a flood resilience conference on Wednesday to campaign for a change in the law that would stop the ruling setting a national precedent.

As a result, Tessa Munt, the chair of the flooding and flooded communities all-party parliamentary group (APPG), will now meet Matthew Pennycook, the housing and planning minister, to ask him to change the national planning policy framework (NPPF).

â€œThis is a dangerous and nationally significant exploitation of planning loopholes,â€ Munt said. â€œTragically, we've lost the battle in north Somerset, but we need to change the framework as a matter of urgency, so this ruling doesn't result in planners and developers across the country making similar speculative housing applications.â€

A sign in the village of Yatton, north Somerset. Photograph: Jim Wileman/The Guardian

Charles Banner KC, who represented Persimmon Homes at the court case brought by the local council, agreed the decision was of national significance. His chambers, Keating Chambers, said the result was â€œhugely importantâ€. â€œThis decision will be of immense interest to the planning and development sector,â€ it added.

Persimmon Homes won permission despite failing the â€œsequential testâ€, which is designed to be the ultimate barrier for floodplain development UK planning policy, after the inspector found 12 alternative sites at less risk of flooding.

They also overcame heavy opposition from politicians, local and regional tiers of authority and locals â€“ many of whom fear houses surrounding the site will be at increased risk of flooding.

Munt said the high court judgment â€œflies in the face of everything insurers, lenders, Flood Re â€“ a joint UK government and insurance industry initiative that makes the flood cover part of household insurance policies affordable â€“ the Environment Agency and Defra are trying to do on a national policy levelâ€.

An aerial view of Yatton floodplain. Photograph: Peter Speight

The Environment Agency objected to the development on flood risk grounds. But the high court agreed that even though the sequential test had failed, the inspector was entitled to consider the development's wider benefits and whether it could be made safe for its lifetime when weighing the application.

Annemieke Waite, North Somerset council's cabinet member for planning and environment, accused Persimmon of exploiting a legal loophole.

â€œWe're not being nimbys, we accept we need to build these homes,â€ she said. â€œBut we don't accept the establishment of a highly controversial legal precedent whereby vital local environmental protections can be overridden to build on floodplains across England and Wales.â€

Local people living around the site are distraught. With just a few hours' notice, 51 residents converged at the site earlier this week to meet the Guardian's photographer, many leaving work early to be there â€“ and one coming straight from a hospital bed.

â€œWe represent everyone living in areas at risk of flooding in England and Wales,â€ said Sue Gardiner, whose living room window opens out over the site. â€œThis ruling massively increases the likelihood of developers building up near you, without having to answer for your increased flood risk.â€

Sue Gardiner: â€˜Our only asset could become a dangerous flood hazard.' Photograph: Jim Wileman/The Guardian

Gazing over the fields, Gardiner broke down. â€œI'm petrified,â€ she said. â€œPersimmon claims we're not at any significant greater risk of flood, but no one else agrees: we've been refused by three major house insurers on the grounds of increased flood risk on the back of these plans.

â€œWithout insurance, our home â€“ the home we worked hard throughout our lives to pay for so we could leave it to our children â€“ could become unmortgageable, and then unsellable,â€ she said. â€œThanks to Persimmon, our only asset could become a dangerous flood hazard for us â€“ and a worthless inheritance for our children.â€

Richard Croucher, whose home also abuts the site, agreed. â€œThe value of our home was supposed to fund our care when we get old,â€ he said. â€œNow we've got nothing for when we're old and in need: that's terrifying.â€

Local resident Richard Croucher. Photograph: Jim Wileman/The Guardian

Persimmon Homes said: â€œOur proposals to deliver much-needed new homes in Yatton were subject to detailed scrutiny at a public planning inquiry before being approved by an independent planning inspector.

â€œFlood risk was considered in detail through the planning process, including at the public inquiry by the inspector, before planning permission was granted.â€