Senate Democrats sink toothless stock trading ban, data center bill in last act before election recess

Senator Jon Husted, a Republican from Ohio, speaks during a roundtable on a ratepayer protection pledge in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday defeated a pair of bills that aimed to address data center-related affordability concerns and limit Congress members’ ability to profit on the stock market while in office, arguing both were watered-down proposals.

The data center bill, dubbed the Ratepayer Protection Act failed on a vote of 57-43. A second bill, known as the Stop Insider Trading Act, which also includes a controversial voter-identification provision, was defeated on a party-line, 53-47 vote. Both bills needed 60 votes to overcome the Senate filibuster.

Republicans will likely use the votes as fodder on the campaign trail this fall, as the GOP seeks to hold narrow majorities in both chambers despite President Donald Trump’s falling approval ratings and persistent concerns about affordability. The Senate is due to recess as soon as Wednesday, as lawmakers seeking reelection will return to their home states to campaign ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

“EVERY Senate Democrat just joined 94% of House Democrats in voting AGAINST banning congressional stock trading.,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., posted to X immediately following the vote. The bill, he said, provides “the accountability the American people demand. But every Democrat blocked it from becoming law.”

The Ratepayer Protection Act, which passed the House on a 417-3 vote earlier this month, would establish a regulatory framework that states could consider adopting to require large artificial intelligence data centers to cover their own energy costs, rather than passing them down to customers.

But Democrats have railed against the measure. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the proposal a “toothless messaging bill” in a speech in the Senate on Tuesday.

“The bill is a fraud. I can sum up the shortcomings of Republicans’ data center bill with one word: optional,” Schumer said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who has called for a national moratorium on data centers until developers can demonstrate they will cover the full cost of their construction and operation, called the legislation a “silly piece of nonsense.”

“Give us something of substance and we’ll vote on it,” Warren said ahead of the vote.