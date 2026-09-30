Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Sweden put their strong starts to the UEFA Nations League campaign on the line when they meet on Friday night in a top-of-the-table battle in League B Group 4.

The hosts have collected four points from their opening two matches and remain firmly in contention for promotion, while Sweden sit at the summit after beginning the campaign with consecutive victories.

Verdict: Away win

Best odds: 6/5

Bookmaker: 888sport

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina entered the current international cycle with confidence after an encouraging World Cup campaign, even if their journey ultimately ended in the Round of 32 against the United States.

Rather than allowing that disappointment to linger, Sergej Barbarez's side have responded positively in the Nations League. A goalless draw away to Poland was followed by an impressive 4-2 victory over Romania, leaving the Dragons well placed after the opening two rounds of fixtures.

The result in Romania further highlighted the progress being made under Barbarez. Bosnia-Herzegovina have now suffered only two defeats in their last 14 matches across all competitions, a run that also includes successful World Cup playoff victories over Wales and Italy.

With three of their remaining four group matches taking place on home soil, the hosts have every reason to believe they can challenge Sweden for top spot.

Team News

Barbarez is unlikely to make significant changes after the success in Romania. Haris Tabakovic continued his productive international form by scoring his fifth goal in 13 appearances and should once again lead the attack.

There was also an impressive contribution from PSV Eindhoven winger Esmir Bajraktarevic, who registered two assists and continues to develop into an increasingly influential figure for the national team.

Sweden

Sweden may have reached the World Cup under Graham Potter, but expectations remain high surrounding the national team, and the current Nations League campaign has begun in ideal fashion.

The Scandinavians followed up a 2-1 victory over Romania with a convincing 3-1 success against Poland, establishing themselves as early pace-setters in the group.

Potter's team have developed a reputation for entertaining football. While defensive solidity remains a concern, Sweden continue to score goals with remarkable consistency. The only match in which they have failed to find the net during Potter's tenure was their World Cup elimination defeat to France.

Much of that threat comes from Viktor Gyokeres. The Arsenal forward has scored in both Nations League matches so far and appears determined to prove a point after a difficult period at club level.

Team News

The visitors remain without Emil Holm and Alexander Isak, both of whom withdrew from the squad due to injuries suffered against Romania. However, Sweden still possess plenty of attacking quality.

Sebastian Nanasi made an excellent impact off the bench against Poland and is pushing strongly for a place in the starting lineup, while Alexander Bernhardsson is another option for Potter should he decide to freshen up the side.

Key Factors to Consider

Bosnia-Herzegovina are unbeaten in their opening two Nations League matches.

The hosts have lost only two of their last 14 international fixtures.

Sweden have won both of their Group B4 games.

Viktor Gyokeres has scored in each of Sweden's Nations League matches.

Haris Tabakovic has netted five goals in 13 appearances for Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Both teams have demonstrated significant attacking quality in the opening rounds.

Conclusion

This should be one of the strongest contests of the Nations League weekend. Bosnia-Herzegovina have become difficult to beat under Barbarez and will take confidence from playing on home soil, while Sweden have looked sharp in attack and fully deserve their place at the top of the group.

Both sides possess enough firepower to create chances, making goals seem likely. However, Sweden arrive with slightly greater momentum and one of Europe's most in-form strikers leading the line.

Expect an entertaining contest, but Sweden may just have enough attacking quality to edge a closely-fought encounter and strengthen their grip on first place.

Verdict: Away win

Best odds: 6/5

Bookmaker: 888sport