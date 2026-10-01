Trumps latest global tariffs face trade court challenge

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a reporters question in the Oval Office at the White House on Sept. 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump’s near-global tariff policy is being challenged in federal court â€” again.

A panel of three judges at the U.S. Court of International Trade in Manhattan heard arguments Wednesday from a group of small businesses and Democratic-led states who say Trump’s sweeping “Section 301” tariffs overstep the law.

It’s the third time in less than two years that the courts have been asked to intervene against the president’s attempt to impose sweeping tariffs on the vast majority of U.S. imports.

The latest tariffs put 10% or 12.5% rates on goods from 86 countries, covering 99.4% of U.S. imports. The Trump administration said they were imposed in response to the targeted countries failing to effectively enforce bans on the trade of goods produced using forced labor practices.

But an attorney for the challengers said at the start of Wednesday’s hearing that a “constellation of factors” show the government’s justification was a “pretext” in pursuit of reviving Trump’s worldwide tariff regime.

“We know this was not the only reason that they did this,” the attorney, Pratik Shah, said.

One of the judges pushed back. “So what?” she asked, probing whether the government having additional motivations for the tariffs was enough to rule against them.

Shah replied that the administration’s “unprecedented” use of Section 301 â€” slapping tariffs of similar size on dozens of economies in “one fell swoop” after a truncated investigation â€” does not satisfy the statute’s requirements.

Specifically, the attorney argued that the government must show that each country’s trade practices are unreasonable and impose a burden on U.S. commerce. “It’s the lack of the country-specific findings” that violates the statute, Shah told the panel.

Eric Hamilton, a lawyer for the Department of Justice, countered that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative “relied on data, economic principles, case studies, hearing testimony, and comments, as well as logic, in concluding that all 60 of the investigated economies burden U.S. commerce.”

That office did perform a country-by-country analysis, rather than make a blanket determination, Hamilton told the panel.

“To be sure, there’s a common basis for the determinations” that were made, he added.

The hearing began at 10 a.m. ET and ended at 12:30 p.m. The judges said before adjourning that they will issue a ruling as quickly as they can.