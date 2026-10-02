David Ellison says combined Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will be named Skydance

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison announced Friday that upon closing his company’s merger with Warner Bros. Discovery next week, the combined entity will be named Skydance.

It’s a full-circle moment for a company that has undergone two major acquisitions within the last 18 months.

“Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture,” Ellison wrote in social media post Friday. “By combining them, we aren’t rewriting history â€” we’re equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling.”

Ellison noted the new name allows the company to preserve Paramount and Warner Bros. as distinct studios. The merged company will trade under the new ticker “SKYD.”

“We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one,” he said. “Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. â€” and all our extraordinary brands â€” to remain in the spotlight.”