Home Espectáculos People in the UK: how is the cost of diesel affecting you?

People in the UK: how is the cost of diesel affecting you?

By
Martina López
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41
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The average price of diesel in the UK climbed to a record Â£2 a litre on 2 October.

The price of a litre at UK forecourts has risen 40.5% since late February, when the US-Israel war on Iran began disrupting supplies of crude and refined oil products from the Gulf, leading to cost increases across the economy.

Diesel is the single biggest cost for many independent traders and small business owners, powering transport, tools, machinery and services. It is also the economic lifeblood for farmers, and logistics and haulage businesses.

We would like to speak to people about the cost of diesel and how the increase is affecting them.

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