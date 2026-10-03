People in the UK: how is the cost of diesel affecting you?

The average price of diesel in the UK climbed to a record Â£2 a litre on 2 October.

The price of a litre at UK forecourts has risen 40.5% since late February, when the US-Israel war on Iran began disrupting supplies of crude and refined oil products from the Gulf, leading to cost increases across the economy.

Diesel is the single biggest cost for many independent traders and small business owners, powering transport, tools, machinery and services. It is also the economic lifeblood for farmers, and logistics and haulage businesses.

We would like to speak to people about the cost of diesel and how the increase is affecting them.

Share your experience You can share your thoughts here Your responses, which can be anonymous, are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature and we will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For alternative ways to get in touch securely please see our tips guide. How has the increase in diesel prices affected you? Are you cutting back on driving or using machines or making savings in other areas? Please include as much detail as possible. You can share any other thoughts you have on the diesel prices here Please include as much detail as possible. If you are happy to, please upload a photo of yourself here Optional Please note, the maximum file size is 5.7 MB . Choose file Can we publish your response? You can add more information here Optional If you include other people’s names please ask them first. Would you be interested in speaking to our audio and/or video teams? By submitting your response, you are agreeing to share your details with us for this feature. Submit

If you're having trouble using the form click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here