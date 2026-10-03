Milan teenager Cisse has only shown 70% of my capabilities so far

AC Milan teenager Alphadjo Cisse believes he has “only shown 70% of my capabilities so far” this season.

Cisse joined Milan in February, but spent the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Catanzaro before breaking into the Rossoneri’s first team this summer.

The 19-year-old impressed in pre-season under Ruben Amorim, scoring in their victory over Manchester United before also netting in Milan’s Serie A opener over Torino.

Cisse became the youngest Italian player (19 years, 305 days) to score for Milan in Serie A since Patrick Cutrone (19 years, 236 days) did so against Cagliari on August 27, 2017.

And after also scoring in a 1-1 draw with Juventus, Cisse (19 years and 319 days old) became the youngest player to score in his first two away appearances for Milan in Serie A in the three-points-per-win era (since 1994-95).

He took that form into the international break, scoring the only goal in Italy Under-21s’ European qualifier victory over Armenia Under-21s.

“This year has brought me a lot of joy,” Cisse said in an interview with Rai Sport.

Cisse netted a dramatic late winner for Italy U21! Bravo Alfa Â pic.twitter.com/gN4KsPOYaZ â€” AC Milan (@acmilan) October 2, 2026

“I've only shown 70% of my capabilities so far, I know I can do much better.

“The goal [against Armenia] brings me a lot of happiness, and from now on I hope to be able to show lots of other characteristics.”

Milan face Sassuolo in their first match after the international break, before taking on Salzburg in the Europa League.