High-tech vehicles are driving up auto repair costs for shops and consumers

Increasingly sophisticated vehicles are forcing repair shops to spend more on computers, software and calibration equipment â€” costs that mechanics say are reaching consumers.
Auto mechanic Ralph Czeisler in Brooklyn, New York, said the rapid pace of technological change is forcing him to invest more time and money just to perform even basic repairs, and he is having to pass those costs on to consumers.
“Every year, I update all my computers,” said Czeisler, who owns Emil’s All-Tire in the Gravesend neighborhood. “I have multiple computers for domestic, Asian, European cars, and it’s very costly. Every year they make changes, and it costs more money and more money. And it’s getting very challenging.”
Many mechanics across the U.S. face the same problems, said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering at AAA.
“The repairs of these vehicles are so sophisticated now and almost always require a laptop,” he said.
Sometimes it’s a laptop dedicated to that brand of vehicle, he added. The shop also needs subscriptions to software and data services to perform repairs on the car, which can be purchased for varying degrees of time, ranging from a few hours to a year. Those recurring costs can be difficult for a smaller shop to absorb.
“It has become increasingly financially difficult for independent shops to be able to service all makes and models,” Brannon said.
Czeisler said he is passing at least some of these costs on to consumers.
“The consumer is getting the shaft at the end of the day because they’re getting offset by the monetary cost as well,” he said.
Rising costs
Overall, repair costs have risen about 60% from January 2019 to August 2026, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. That is almost twice the 32% increase in overall inflation over the same period.
The data doesn’t indicate exactly why prices are rising. But research suggests technological progress is driving up costs in at least some cases.
A 2023 AAA study found that calibrating advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, can raise the cost of a collision repair by 37.6%.
Replacing a cracked windshield, for example, used to be a matter of ordering a new windshield and installing it.
Now, the camera behind the windshield needs to be calibrated, said Ariella Czeisler, Ralph’s daughter who also works in the shop. The camera behind the windshield is one of at least a few on a vehicle, depending on the model. These cameras and sensors usually support the ADAS and active safety features that automakers have been adding.
A single calibration machine costs about $28,000, according to an invoice the shop provided to CNBC. The necessary computer that comes with it is another $12,000. A total array can cost up to $90,000. On top of that, there are target boards mounted to the machine that are designed to calibrate specific cameras. Each of those boards can run hundreds or even thousands of dollars for more premium brands, Ariella Czeisler said.
“God forbid we don’t calibrate the windshield and that camera is malfunctioning,” she said. “The car can brake unexpectedly and cause an incident from the rear. We don’t want to be liable for that.”
‘Right to repair’
As vehicles and other devices have become more technologically sophisticated, a “right to repair” movement has gained force.
Broadly, the idea is that consumers and small shops should have access to the tools, parts and information needed to repair their own electronic devices, farm equipment and cars, among other things. Lawmakers at state and federal levels have proposed legislation meant to support these goals â€” to varying degrees of success.
Since 2014, trade groups representing both automakers and auto mechanics have made agreements meant to ensure that repair shops have access to the same data, parts and tools as bigger dealerships.
“Generally the information is available to repair shops, both dealer and independent necessary to repair vehicles,” AAA’s Brannon said, though he said there can be exceptions. There is a task force to which shops can report problems or concerns to automakers. Brannon said that the vast majority of claims revolve around costs and complexity around accessing data.
Czeisler said his main problem is usually the cost and hassle of accessing information or upgrading computers to keep them current.
Some of the repairs that are becoming more expensive are virtually as old as fuel-burning vehicles themselves. As an example, during an oil change Czeisler said he had to use a computer just to reset the oil change indicator light on a vehicle. On an oil change for a luxury vehicle that would normally cost $400, the cost of accessing the software is another $75.
“You can’t just go and reset it,” he said. “You have to pay for information to download to your computer, to upload to the customer’s computer to reset the light. Otherwise it’s never going to reset and that costs more money. And the result? I pay more money. The consumer pays more money. It’s not fair. But this is how the industry practice has gone.”