High-tech vehicles are driving up auto repair costs for shops and consumers

Increasingly sophisticated vehicles are forcing repair shops to spend more on computers, software and calibration equipment â€” costs that mechanics say are reaching consumers.

Auto mechanic Ralph Czeisler in Brooklyn, New York, said the rapid pace of technological change is forcing him to invest more time and money just to perform even basic repairs, and he is having to pass those costs on to consumers.

“Every year, I update all my computers,” said Czeisler, who owns Emil’s All-Tire in the Gravesend neighborhood. “I have multiple computers for domestic, Asian, European cars, and it’s very costly. Every year they make changes, and it costs more money and more money. And it’s getting very challenging.”

Many mechanics across the U.S. face the same problems, said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering at AAA.

“The repairs of these vehicles are so sophisticated now and almost always require a laptop,” he said.

Sometimes it’s a laptop dedicated to that brand of vehicle, he added. The shop also needs subscriptions to software and data services to perform repairs on the car, which can be purchased for varying degrees of time, ranging from a few hours to a year. Those recurring costs can be difficult for a smaller shop to absorb.

“It has become increasingly financially difficult for independent shops to be able to service all makes and models,” Brannon said.

Czeisler said he is passing at least some of these costs on to consumers.

“The consumer is getting the shaft at the end of the day because they’re getting offset by the monetary cost as well,” he said.