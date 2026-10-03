I give up – Klopp exasperated by debate over Kimmichs Germany role

An exasperated Jurgen Klopp said he has given up on answering questions about Joshua Kimmich’s Germany future, amid continued speculation regarding his place in the team.

Following a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands and a surprise 1-0 defeat to Greece, Klopp avoided becoming the first Germany boss to fail to win his first three games in charge on Thursday, as Tom Bischof and Florian Wirtz scored in a 2-0 win over Serbia.

That victory came without captain Kimmich, as Aleksandar Pavlovic played alongside the two goalscorers in the centre of Germany’s midfield.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Greece, Klopp allowed several players â€“ including Bayern Munich stalwart Kimmich â€“ to return to their clubs.

That only fuelled speculation in the German media that the 31-year-old, whose 116 caps are the seventh-most in Die Nationalelf’s history, may not be part of Klopp’s long-term plans.

But when that prospect was put to Klopp again at Saturday’s pre-match press conference, his frustration was clear.

“You can tell that it’s extremely difficult for me to say anything about that, because you want to make a story out of it. We played a good game. Our midfield was top class,” Klopp said.

“But can you imagine how s***** it would be if Germany had three, and only three, top-class midfielders?Â

“Why make it about one player when it’s about the fact that we need several good players? We need all sorts of players. We need leaders. We need runners. We need everything.Â

“It was a loaded question. I understand that it’s a logical and normal question, but I think it's coming too soon.

“I’m very satisfied with all the lads. I’m looking forward to the future, and I hope we have a large pool.Â

“I just don’t stand a chance with that question, without you guys making something out of it. I give up. Seriously. Officially.Â

“With respect to that topic, I give up. Do what you want with it. I’m happy with the last game, and I’m happy that Joshua Kimmich is a leading player for Germany.”

Germany are third in Group A2 ahead of their fourth game, with Greece leading the way on seven points.

The Netherlands are second with five, while Serbia are yet to earn a point.Â