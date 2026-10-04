Trump taps Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as AI czar: WSJ reports

Jay Clayton, nominee to be director of national intelligence, testifies during his Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has been chosen as the Trump administration’s new AI czar, leading its response to artificial intelligence amid growing concerns about the risks of this rapidly evolving technology, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Clayton told the Journal he will lead a new White House task force, which will have 120 days to research and report on AI’s risks and opportunities, and offer recommendations on the federal government’s responsibilities regarding the new technology.

“The president asked that a group be put together that was going to ensure exactly what he said, which is that we stay the leaders in superintelligence, and that the interests of the American people are put first,” Clayton said, the Journal reported.

The group will be called the “Super Intelligence Force,” or SI â€” the term President Donald Trump prefers over AI â€” and Clayton will effectively become the new AI czar, the Journal said, citing a seniorÂ White HouseÂ official.

The White House did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

In September, Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he would create a new “AI Force” to help facilitate the industry and root out bad actors.Â

“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!” Trump said the post, which also announced plans to hire an AI czar.

“Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!” the president added.