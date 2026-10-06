These are the cheapest and most expensive U.S. flights this November

An American and Alaska Airlines planes land on the runway in near-perfect synchronization at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California on March 23, 2026.

How much is domestic airfare this fall? It depends where you’re flying and when.

Thanksgiving fares are up more than 30% this year over last as airlines pass more of this year’s surge in jet fuel prices along to customers, according to a tally of “good deal” fares from flight-tracking site Hopper. But there are some bargains outside of that period for certain routes, while others are sky-high.

The cheapest flights in November include routes between Atlanta, the world’s busiest airport, and various Midwest and Southeastern cities. Others are short trips, like intra-island Hawaii flying or within Florida.

But the length of the flight alone doesn’t dictate the price. Routes from Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to New York and Washington, D.C., are among the priciest.

Trips originating in remote Alaska bound for the East Coast take the cake for most expensive flights. While it’s an oil-producing state, it imports a significant amount of jet fuel and other refined products.

Here’s how the cheapest and most expensive routes ranked: