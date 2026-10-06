David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz announce Skydance leadership team

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison and incoming co-CEO Ynon Kreiz on Monday announced the executives who will help lead Skydance, the soon-to-be merged Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery , after the deal closes on Tuesday.

The full leadership team brings together executives from both companies and will report to Ellison and Kreiz, according to a news release.

Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, and Mark Thompson, chairman and editor-in-chief of CNN Worldwide, will remain in their roles and lead the company’s news divisions after the merger is completed.

Weiss joined Paramount Skydance in October 2025 when the company bought digital news outlet The Free Press, which she founded.

Casey Bloys, currently chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content for WBD, will serve as co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance’s direct-to-consumer division, overseeing the HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming businesses, while George Cheeks, formerly a co-CEO of Paramount, will serve as co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, which includes the company’s global sports group.

JB Perrette, who most recently served as CEO and President of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, will co-chair both divisions alongside Bloys and Cheeks.

Paramount Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operating Officer Andy Gordon will become president of Skydance. Chief Financial Officer Dennis Cinelli will stay in his role.

“The leaders joining me have built some of the most beloved franchises and businesses in the industry, and they share a deep respect for the creative process and a belief that great stories have the power to entertain, unite and inspire audiences around the world,” Ellison said in the release.

Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery announced the approximately $110 billion merger agreement in February. After settling a lawsuit from a group of state attorneys general last month, the companies announced last week that the deal would close on Tuesday.