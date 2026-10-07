GM says hybrid vehicles are coming: Were not tone deaf to our customers

DETROIT â€” General Motors plans to introduce hybrid models into its U.S. lineup as sales of the vehicles continue to grow amid inflated gas prices and a pullback in all-electric cars.

Mike Anderson, GM’s vice president of propulsion engineering, reconfirmed the automaker’s hybrid plans, but declined to discuss timing for such vehicles, which had previously been expected as soon as next year.

“It’s fair to say that [hybrids are] part of the plan,” Anderson, a 35-year GM veteran, told CNBC during an interview. “We’re not tone deaf to our customers. We know what they want and we want to give that to them as quickly as we can.”

GM has largely been absent from the hybrid market this decade, instead using its resources to go “all-in” on all-electric vehicles. But amid lackluster EV demand, industry deregulation and increased hybrid popularity, Anderson said the company needs to meet customer demand wherever it may be.

“Our long-term vision is an all-electric future. That’s our goal,” Anderson said. “That’s the end state, but it’s going to be a journey that involves technology diversity.”

GM CEO Mary Barra in January said the automaker was still studying plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, or PHEVs, for its U.S. lineup as well as traditional hybrids but remained critical of the technologies. She also told Bloomberg later that month that a “handful” of such models were coming but did not give a timeline.

In mid-2024, GM announced plans to introduce PHEVs by 2027. At that time, GM was under pressure to meet stricter federal tailpipe emissions standards that have since been lowered or eliminated by the Trump administration.