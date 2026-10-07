Eva Marie Saint, North by Northwest and On the Waterfront Actress, Dead at 102

“That one love scene, I had a little trouble with that because I felt embarrassed because I was in a slip,” she told the Times in 2010. “I'd done a lot of live television but never a movie. And Kazan was such a wonderful director. He just came over and whispered in my ear. He didn't say ‘Rosebud.’ He said, ‘Jeff.’ That's all he had to say, and I was into it.”

Daughter Laurette Hayden was born in 1958 and, the following year, Saint took on her other most iconic role, playing Eve in North by Northwest, joining the pantheon of iconic glacier-cool Hitchcock blondes.

When it came to being directed by Hitchcock, “He worked with me from the outside in,â€ Saint told Vanity Fair in 2014. “My hair, my makeup, my shoes, my jewelry, my purse, my gloves, everything. And just from creating that exterior for me, he gave me the sense of a spy lady. But we never talked about emotion. He told me not to use my hands, I have a habit of doing that, and to lower my voice. And always, in my scenes with Cary Grant, look directly into his eyes, which was not difficult.”