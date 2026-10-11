General Motors Q3 sales drop 5.5%, while Toyota buoyed by EVs, hybrids

General Motors on Thursday reported a year-over-year sales decline of 5.5%, with 670,974 new vehicles sold during the third quarter.

GM’s sales of all-electric vehicles are down across the board, as enthusiasm for EVs wanes. EV demand spiked last year ahead of the Trump administration ending up to $7,500 in federal incentives for consumers to purchase an electric vehicle. During the same period last year, GM reported record sales of its electric vehicles.

Against those comparisons, EVs this year saw dramatic drops, with the Equinox EV down 92.4% during the most recent quarter, at 1,905 vehicles sold. The Blazer EV was down 84.4% and Hummer EV sales fell 72.9%.

The report comes after Cox Automotive said last week that new vehicle sales have been stronger than expected this year and raised its 2026 forecast by roughly 2%, to 16.1 million units.

Hybrid vehicle sales are expected to capture a growing market share of car sales, as inflated gas prices pressure consumers.