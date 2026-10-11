United Airlines gets aggressive in battle for top Delta, American flyers

Airplanes are parked at their gates at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on July 09, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida.

United Airlines wants you to defect from your airline.

The carrier is in the middle of an unusually pointed status-match campaign to woo travelers who have earned a spot in elite frequent flyer tiers with Delta Air Lines and American Airlines by offering similar treatment at United.

Here’s how the latest one it works: Travelers with any tier of elite status on Delta or American will be granted United status for 90 days.

To keep it through Jan. 31, 2028, they’ll have to take a flight and spend a certain amount on United mainline or regional flights within those 90 days.

For example, if a traveler has the lowest level Delta Medallion status, silver, or the same on American, which is gold, they would have to spend $1,500 on United in the roughly three months.

To get a status match of United’s 1K, its highest level before invitation-only Global Services, the person would have to spend $7,000.

Airlines have been adding new lounges, extra premium seats and more international routes to lure those high-spenders. Faster in-flight Wi-Fi is the new front.

Delta and American have their own status matches for a host of other airlines, but United’s call-out of rivals and social media campaign shows how heated the battle for big-spending customers has become, said Henry Harteveldt, founder of travel consulting firm Atmosphere Research Group.

“This is war, airline style,” he said. “It’s very rare for an airline to be as blatant as United is being” with Delta and American.

In this push, United is using its new Starlink Wi-Fi from SpaceX as a hook for customers looking to potentially defect from their airlines.

American, which also signed on with Starlink for hundreds of its narrow-body planes starting next year, has launched its own status-match campaign tied to the upcoming Starlink Wi-Fi. A spokeswoman said status match registrations tripled from their normal rate on Thursday.