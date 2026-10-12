Walmart is using light-up digital shelf labels to help shoppers and employees find items

Walmart is aiming to make it as easy as possible for its customers to find exactly what they want.

The retailer is leveraging three new tools tied to its digital shelf labels for both customers and store associates to better find products. It’s the latest part of the company’s push to modernize its technology and incorporate artificial intelligence into its business.

“We are people-led, tech-powered,” said Greg Cathey, Walmart’s senior vice president of digital transformation. “But the way we look at it is AI as a way to help associates do their job and free up time to allow them to invest in what they love to do most, which is spend more time with customers and their fellow associates.”

The new feature for shoppers, called Shop to Light, allows customers to find specific products on the Walmart app, navigate to the correct aisle in the store and then flash the digital shelf label of the product to locate it. The retailer is now incorporating it widely following a pilot program.

That tool is also paired with Pick to Light and Stock to Light, which use the same capabilities to help store associates pick items for digital orders and stock products. All three features will be rolled out to stores companywide by the holiday season, Cathey said.

“This is a use case that customers have asked us for, associates have asked us for,” Cathey said. “It gives them time back, and I think if you look at a lot of what we’re trying to do, it’s all around convenience and being able to help associates and customers free up that time to invest it where they want.”

The rollout comes as convenience and speed â€” particularly in the delivery and pickup segments â€” have become critical pieces of Walmart’s efforts to increase sales. While Walmart’s business has grown steadily, and its e-commerce sales continue to soar, investor concerns about its comparable sales and revenue outlook weighed on its stock after its most recent earnings report in August.

Walmart stores carry roughly 120,000 items. Cathey said it’s a priority for the company to provide that large range of products while making it easier for customers to locate precise items.

While the company does not publicly share any financial aspects of the program, Cathey said the new features at pilot stores allow associates and customers to have more time while shopping and stocking. The Shop to Light feature has already seen 5 million flashes from customers since it began rolling out to limited locations this summer.

He said these new features will be especially important as the retailer heads into the busy holiday season, and the company views them as “a big win” for time savings.

Walmart began using digital shelf labels, as opposed to paper labels, to allow automatic and systemwide price changes to be rolled out at once. The company currently has more than 4,300 stores with digital shelf labels, and expects them to be installed across the chain by the end of the year, according to Walmart.

He added that the label prices are changed overnight, when customers aren’t in the store, and the system has human oversight as well to ensure it has “robust governance” and doesn’t make mistakes. Currently, roughly 90% of the sections within the store have digital shelf labels, he said.

“We don’t look at it as technology for technology’s sake,” Cathey said. “So we always have a human in the loop, and we’re very focused on human judgment and their ability to make decisions.”