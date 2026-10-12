Barry Manilow Cancels Las Vegas Comeback Shows Due to Bronchitis

Barry Manilow's return to the Las Vegas stage following his cancer battle was cut short this weekend as the singer was hit with bronchitis.

Manilow's Las Vegas residency was postponed numerous times â€” from May 2026 to July 2026 to ultimately October 2026 â€” as he recovered from surgery to remove a â€œcancerous spotâ€ on his lung, as the singer revealed last December.

While Manilow was able to embark on his The Last Concerts farewell tour this summer, he finally returned to Las Vegas' Westgate for his long-delayed residency on Thursday night, performing that first show incident-free.

The following evening, however, Manilow cut short his Friday concert after just two songs, and subsequently canceled Saturday's show as well. â€œAfter a triumphant welcome-back concert on Thursday, Barry got hit with bronchitis and had to cancel his Friday and Saturday shows,â€ Manilow's reps told Variety.Â

Manilow is next scheduled to perform October 15, 16, and 17 at the Westgate, the second weekend of shows in a residency that's currently scheduled through April 2027.

The singer has been hit with bronchitis in recent years, including one bout that was so severe that he underwent tests that uncovered stage 1 lung cancer.Â

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â€œAs many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,â€ Manilow said in late 2025. â€œEven though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI to make sure that everything was OK.â€

He added at the time, â€œThe MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news.â€