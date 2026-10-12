Mattel names Roger Lynch as CEO, replacing Ynon Kreiz

Mattel on Wednesday named Roger Lynch as its new CEO and chairman, succeeding Ynon Kreiz.

Lynch, who has been a member of Mattel’s board since 2018, will take the reins as chairman on Oct. 2 and CEO by Nov. 2, according to the press release.

Lynch is currently the CEO of CondÃ© Nast, a position he has held since 2019. Mike Perlis will serve as CondÃ© Nast’s interim CEO while the board begins it search for Lynch’s successor, according to a letter from Lynch.

“I am honored by the Board’s confidence in me and couldn’t be more excited to lead the incredible team at Mattel,” Lynch said in the release. “Throughout my years on the Board, I have admired Mattel’s brands, its talented people, and unique culture.”

Kreiz will leave Mattel after more than eight years at the helm to become the co-CEO of the anticipated merged company of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery , according to a press release. Kreiz will serve as CEO alongside current Paramount CEO and chairman David Ellison.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Paramount settled an antitrust lawsuit with a group of state attorneys general that sought to block the merger.

Kreiz has led the toymaker and entertainment company through major transformations, including the release of “Barbie,” which became the highest-grossing domestic film release of 2023.

“It has been a privilege to lead Mattel, with a global team dedicated to its mission and purpose, and I am proud of all we have achieved together,” Kreiz said in a statement. “Mattel is in a position of strength, with a world-class brand portfolio, product offering, and global capabilities.”

Mattel has been working on bolstering its iconic brands, with Hot Wheels as a notable strength. The company is also attempting break into the digital games space in a bid to match rival Hasbro . It acquired full control of its Mattel163 Mobile Games Studio earlier this year.

Shares of Mattel closed down 4% on Wednesday.