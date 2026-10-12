Hammer Films Owner John Gore Studios Acquires Rights to The Woman in Black Author Susan Hills Complete Works (EXCLUSIVE)

British horror icon Hammer Films could be returning to the chilling world of one of its most successful movies.

John Gore Studios, which owns Hammer (bought by theater mogul John Gore in late 2023) has acquired all rights to the works of Dame Susan Hill, who famously wrote the 1983 Gothic horror â€œThe Woman in Black.â€

Considered one of the most defining British ghost stories of the modern era, â€œThe Woman in Blackâ€ would be adapted into a hugely successful stage adaptation, which ran in London's West End for 33 years. In 2012, Daniel Radcliffe â€”Â fresh out of HogwartsÂ â€”Â fronted a Hammer production of â€œThe Woman in Blackâ€ feature, which earned $127.7 million, becoming the highest-grossing British horror in 20 years (and with the biggest U.S. opening for a Hammer film in the studio's history).

Alongside â€œThe Woman in Black,â€ Hill's body of work across a publishing career spanning more than six decades, also encompasses literary fiction, crime writing, children's books, memoir and radio drama. Among her many accolades, her novel â€œThe Bird of Nightâ€ was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1972, while her wider honours include the Somerset Maugham Award, the Whitbread Novel Award and election as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

â€œFor any author, it's heartening to see their stories continue to find new life,â€ said Hill. â€œJohn Gore Studios brings together a genuine respect for heritage with an understanding of how classic stories can reach new audiences, and Hammer has a long and distinguished place in the history of British gothic storytelling, so I'm very pleased that these worlds can come together for the next chapter.â€

Gore recently revealed to Variety that, having so far released 4K restorations of Hammer's library, he was now looking at bringing some of its classic monsters, including Dracula and Frankenstein, back to screen with new adaptations. Hill's library â€”Â including â€œThe Woman in Blackâ€ â€”Â adds further opportunities. John Gore Studios said it was looking to exploit her portfolio across film and TV while also looking at opportunities in theater where existing rights arrangements allow.

â€œSusan Hill is one of Britain's most distinctive literary voices, and it is a privilege to become a custodian of such an extraordinary body of work,â€ said Gore, founder and executive chairman of John Gore Studios. â€œOur ambition is to approach these stories with the same care, craftmanship and respect for character, suspense and atmosphere that Susan has brought to them throughout her career. As we explore new ways of bringing her work to audiences across film, television and beyond, Susan's voice and vision will remain at the heart of everything we do. Above all, we hope that each new interpretation will encourage audiences to discover, or return to, the remarkable writing that inspired it.â€

The acquisition was led by John Gore Studios' Chief Operating Officer, Anouska Spiers. Development will be overseen by Chief Creative Officer Francis Hopkinson and the wider John Gore Studios creative team, while Spiers will oversee the portfolio/franchise management and overall exploitation strategy for John Gore Studios. Hill will remain actively involved in new creative projects and will be part of the ongoing management relationship around the portfolio and development strategy, as well as being an executive producer on new projects.

â€œSusan Hill's extraordinary body of work represents exactly the kind of timeless storytelling that sits at the heart of John Gore Studios' creative ambition,â€ said Spiers. â€œThe success of â€˜The Woman in Black' proved the power of her storytelling on screen, but that is only the beginning. Susan Hill's catalogue offers a rich world of gothic horror, psychological suspense and unforgettable characters and we look forward to expanding that legacy, creating interconnected opportunities for iconic stories, new adaptations and worlds that can captivate audiences for years to come.â€

Susan Hill is represented by Peters Fraser and Dunlop (PFD). Caroline Michel, literary agent and CEO of PFD, was instrumental in bringing the transaction together, and will continue representing John Gore Studios as owner of the works.