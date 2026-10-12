Trump not happy with Kimberly Guilfoyle, weighs firing her as ambassador to Greece

U.S. Ambassador To Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle arrives at the White House on Feb. 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is “not happy” with Kimberly Guilfoyle, and is considering whether to fire her as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Trump’s comments at the White House after a series of critical articles in The Wall Street Journal about Guilfolye’s conduct before and after she became ambassador.

Asked by a reporter if he was weighing firing Guilfolye, Trump replied, “Well, we’re looking at it.”

“Yeah, we’re not happy,” the president said.

Guilfoyle previously was engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. After the couple broke up, the president appointed the former Fox News personality as ambassador.