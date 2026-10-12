Trump not happy with Kimberly Guilfoyle, weighs firing her as ambassador to Greece

U.S. Ambassador To Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle arrives at the White House on Feb. 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
President Donald Trump said Monday that he is “not happy” with Kimberly Guilfoyle, and is considering whether to fire her as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
Trump’s comments at the White House after a series of critical articles in The Wall Street Journal about Guilfolye’s conduct before and after she became ambassador.
Asked by a reporter if he was weighing firing Guilfolye, Trump replied, “Well, we’re looking at it.”
“Yeah, we’re not happy,” the president said.
Guilfoyle previously was engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. After the couple broke up, the president appointed the former Fox News personality as ambassador.
The Journal on Sept. 25 published an article under the headline, “The Mystery Man Shadowing Kimberly Guilfoyle as She Pushes Deals Across Europe.”
The story detailed Guilfoyle’s push to get U.S. allies in Eastern Europe to buy billions of dollars of American natural gas.
The article said that Guilfoyle told people who were the targets of her effort that “they should deal with a Greek construction firm called Aktor Group, a newcomer to the gas business that had teamed up with a Greek state-backed energy company to bring in liquefied natural gas from the U.S.”
The article detailed how Guilfoyle had traveled frequently with a top lobbyist for Aktor named Christos Marafatsos, who has been “joining her for meetings at her ambassadorial residence and with government officials in countries around the regionâ€”a highly unusual move for a private citizen.”
On Oct. 7, the Journal published an article detailing how Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor named Eric Deters in July 2025 to pay $100,000 for what she said was an American Express bill before her upcoming Senate confirmation hearing for the ambassadorship.
A lawyer for Guilfoyle told the newspaper that Deters owed her a balance for “traveling to and supporting” events where she was hired to speak.
On Saturday, the Journal published another article that said during the January 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, she had “boasted … about her close ties to two Greek tycoons and said they were bankrolling her high-rolling trips around the world.”