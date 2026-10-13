UK shoppers seek deals as grocery price inflation rises again

UK grocery price inflation has edged up again as shoppers lean on special offers to keep their costs in check, new figures show.

Supermarket prices were 2.5% higher than last year in the four weeks to 4 October, up from 2.3% last month, data from Worldpanel by Numerator shows.

Spending on promotions over the last month was up by more than Â£250m compared with last year â€“ with special offers remaining an important tool for shoppers hoping to keep their grocery bills in check, or to make pricier items and larger packs more affordable, Worldpanel said.

Fraser McKevitt, the head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, said: â€œWith the autumn budget fast approaching, the cost of living continues to weigh heavily on the minds of shoppers. And the cost of filling up a car is only adding to the pressure on household budgets.

â€œMore than half tell us they're very or extremely worried about petrol prices, and almost one in three say it's already taking a real toll on their finances.

â€œUntil the chancellor sets out his plans, we expect that caution to carry on showing up at the till, with shoppers leaning more heavily on promotions to keep their grocery spend under control.â€

However, in some good news for households preparing for Halloween, like-for-like chocolate confectionery prices are 3% lower than a year ago.

About 1.2 million households bought a pumpkin over the latest four weeks â€“ an increase of 10% compared with the same time last year, while more than 250,000 households purchased a pumpkin spice coffee.

McKevitt added: â€œHalloween and Christmas are two of the most important moments of the year for chocolate confectionery, so falling prices will be welcome news for shoppers and retailers alike.

â€œAfter the double-digit increases of 2025, a 3% drop won't fully reverse what consumers have paid in recent months, but it should help ease some of the pressure on household budgets as the festive season approaches.â€

Lidl led in market share gains over the 12 weeks to 4 October, climbing to 8.6% on the back of a 7.1% increase in sales driven by fruit, vegetables and wine.

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Sales at Ocado increased by 12.4%, outpacing overall online sales at 5.5%.

Spending through the tills was 1% higher at Tesco and 1.3% higher at Sainsbury's, with the two retailers holding 27.8% and 15.2% of the market respectively.

Asda's share now stands at 11.5%, while Aldi now holds 10.5% of the market, with sales at the discounter up 0.4% year on year.

Beyond the supermarkets, grocery sales at Marks & Spencer rose by 14.9%.