Woman says someone sexually assaulted her at fraternity house near University of Chicago campus: Police

CHICAGO — A woman says someone sexually assaulted her at a fraternity house near the University of Chicago campus early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police and an alert by the university.

Police said the alleged assault happened in the home in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood around 2 a.m.

A 21-year-old woman says a male sexually assaulted her inside of a residence, and she self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

An alert by the University of Chicago said the incident occurred during a party at a fraternity house.

Area One detectives are investigating and Chicago police did not immediately provide additional information.

Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) Headquarters released a statement saying, “Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) Headquarters became aware of this incident this afternoon (Sunday, October 11, 2026) and has been working with chapter leadership since that time.

“The chapter is working cooperatively with the university administration and local law enforcement on its investigations. Pending the results of that investigation, the chapter has been told to not hold any events or programs.

“As a Jewish fraternity, one of the values of our teachings we hold most important is that all human beings are fashioned B’tselm Elohim, in the image of G-d. Therefore, it is wrong to treat anyone without dignity, no matter their gender, race, sexual orientation or religion. This, obviously, applies to sexual assault and harassment.

“Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity unconditionally opposes, and its conditions of membership absolutely prohibit, any conduct considered as “sexual harassment” or “sexual assault.” This includes such behaviors as repeated propositioning, coercive pressure, unwanted touching and physical violence.

“A central tenant our fraternity is that we are our Brothers’ Keepers. We have a responsibility to protect each other, our guests and our community at all times. We must continue to work to uphold that value and ensure that those inside and outside of our organization are made to feel safe.

“Every AEPi member receives mandatory training on these standards, which staff and volunteers reinforce through chapter visits and national and regional events. Violations may lead to expulsion. AEPi staff and volunteers provide the same oversight and support to chapters whether or not their universities recognize them.

“While this inquiry is at its outset, we will refrain from jumping to any conclusion until the investigation is complete and urge others – including those in the media — to do the same.

“Most importantly, all of AEPi hurts for the person who was the victim in this incident. No one should attend an event on any campus – fraternity-based or otherwise – and have to fear for their safety and well-being.”