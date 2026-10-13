Bank earnings live updates: JPMorgan stock falls on rare earnings miss

A woman exits the JPMorgan Chase & Co., headquarters in New York City, U.S., April 1, 2026.

Investors often jump to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s written remarks in the earnings release.

Dimon gives few clues as to why his bank missed third-quarter estimates, saying JPMorgan “reported another quarter of strong results.”

But there is one sign that corporations and institutional investors may have taken a more “risk off” approach as the quarter progressed: In the firm’s Wall Street division, Dimon noted that trading and investment banking activity “did moderate somewhat during the quarter.”

Also of note: The bank moderated its share repurchases, Dimon said: “Our capital hierarchy has remained consistent over time, with investing in the franchise and supporting our clients at the top. In line with our hierarchy, we reduced share repurchases this quarter.”

In the past, Dimon has called his own company’s stock expensive.

â€” Hugh Son