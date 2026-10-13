Rebecca Allen Departs Universal Music U.K. After 27 Years: Its Been Quite a Ride

Rebecca Allen is leaving Universal Music Group U.K. after 27 years, she revealed in an internal memo obtained by Billboard U.K.

The executive announced her departure in a memo to staff and said she will continue in an advisory role. She most recently served as chief artist and strategy officer, a newly created role which was first announced in 2025.

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Prior to that, Allen led the audience and media division and held the title of co-president at the rebooted EMI (2020-2024) alongside Jo Charrington (current president of Capitol U.K.); Allen acted as president of Decca Records from June 2017 to June 2020.

â€œTo my friends, colleagues and Universal family, after 27 years at Universal Music, this chapter is coming to an end,â€ Allen said in the memo to colleagues. â€œI'll be stepping away from my current role and, while I'll remain connected to UMG in an advisory capacity, the time feels right for me to turn the page and make space for a new chapter.

â€œThere are, of course, a lot of emotions that come with saying goodbye after so long. Mostly, I feel incredibly fortunate.â€

Allen added in her memo, â€œMusic and artists have always been at the centre of my world, and the driving force behind every decision I've made. To have spent 27 years working alongside such extraordinary artists, and the brilliant people who surround them, has been an enormous privilege.â€

â€œI've always believed that how you do something matters just as much as what you do. Be kind. Be respectful. Be brave. Continue to push creative boundaries. Make space for brilliant people to be brilliant. Fight for the ideas you believe in. And always put the music and the artist at the heart of everything.â€

â€œI leave enormously proud of what we've created together, grateful for the friendships, the adventures, the lessons and the laughter, and for 27 years that have shaped me in more ways than I probably even realise yet. It's been quite a ride. I can't thank you all enough for being on this journey with me. Love to you all.â€

Universal Music Group U.K. did not immediately return Billboard U.K.â€˜s request for comment.