Merck CEO tells CNBC he expects breakthrough cancer vaccine will become faster to make

Merck CEO Rob Davis told CNBC on Wednesday that he expects the company’s breakthrough cancer vaccine withÂ Moderna to get faster to manufacture over time.
Shortening the current six-week timeline could potentially help the companies reach more patients.
“We are going to drive for improvement, but right now the focus really is, let’s make sure we have the supply ready, we have the market ready to bring this important innovation to the market, and then we’ll talk about how do we accelerate,” he told CNBC in an exclusive interview. “But I do think over time you’re going to see that timeline shortened.”
The personalized cancer vaccine turnaround spans from sequencing a patient’s tumor to delivering it to the hospital. Merck and Moderna’s vaccine is designed to target the specific mutations in each individual patient’s tumor rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach, which makes it complicated to produce.
The idea is to train the immune system to recognize and kill those unique cancer markers and then pair that response with Merck’s blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda, which aims to help the body attack the cancer more effectively.
Davis acknowledged that manufacturing the vaccine is a “complex system,” but said Merck and Moderna have the process “down to a very tight science.”
“I’m actually very confident that we’re not going to have complexities in getting this to patients in a very timely fashion,” he added. “We’re doing it in our clinicals, and I only see improvement going forward.”
His comments come after the two companies in August released positive initial data from a late-stage trial on the shot in combination with Keytruda in melanoma patients. Davis said the company is also examining the vaccine in trials across other tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, types of bladder cancer and renal cell carcinoma.
“You like to talk that maybe you can start moving toward talking about a cure,” he said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re moving in a direction with technology that’s really unprecedented.”
Merck’s new R&D facility
Davis spoke to CNBC after Merck earlier Wednesday officially opened its new 120,000-square-foot research facility, which it has named Advance, in its West Point, Pennsylvania, campus. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro joined Merck executives and other government officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the facility, which features highly automated robotic systems and advanced digital AI capabilities.
Merck says the facility is designed to streamline the analysis of biological samples from the company’s ongoing drug programs and improve its research and development.
The opening of the new facility comes as Merck prepares for the upcoming loss of exclusivity of Keytruda, which is one of the world’s top-selling drugs and is widely viewed as the backbone of modern cancer treatment. Keytruda’s core U.S. compound patent expires in December 2028, while secondary patents extend protection into 2029 and beyond.Â
Merck has implemented a multi-layered strategy to turn the Keytruda transition into what it views as a manageable “hill” rather than a sharp revenue cliff. That includes accelerating internal research and also funneling $65 billion in external acquisitions and licensing agreements over the five years to build its pipeline of next-generation medicines.Â
Robert Davis, CEO of Merck, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 08, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The pharmaceutical giant is also developing new forms of Keytruda and combination regimens that it can transition patients onto and protect the drug’s revenue even after key patents expire before 2030.Â
The Food and Drug Administration in September 2025 approved the subcutaneous form of Keytruda, which is considered a more convenient version because it is administered under the skin in minutes. The standard form of the drug is an intravenous infusion that takes around 30 minutes.Â
But Merck is facing a legal battle over the newer version in some European markets, raising questions about the market size for the drug.
A Dutch court issued an injunction earlier this month blocking Merck from selling, stocking or manufacturing subcutaneous Keytruda across eight European countries: Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands. That followed a patent infringement suit brought by the biotech company Halozyme Therapeutics over its own subcutaneous drug delivery platform.
Merck has said it strongly disagrees with the rulings and plans to appeal. Patients can still receive the original form of Keytruda in Europe while the patent dispute unfolds.Â
Still, Halozyme has also sued Merck for patent infringement â€‹in â the U.S., alleging the subcutaneous formulation of Keytruda infringes 15 patents that the biotech has filed since 2011.Â
Meanwhile, Merck is focused on rolling out a slate of new drugs. That includes Winrevair, a treatment for a rare, life-threatening lung disease that was approved in 2024 and acquired a few years earlier through its $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron.Â
Another closely watched launch is Merck’s cholesterol-lowering pill Lipfendra, which was approved by the FDA last month.