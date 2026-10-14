Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid, Barcelona chase Spurs defender Porro

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro is being tracked by Real Madrid and Barcelona, while Liverpool have shortlisted Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro could leave the club.Â Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

– Tottenham Hotspur right back Pedro Porro is considering leaving the Premier League for a return to Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring his situation. Cadena Ser claims Madrid are leading the race, having monitored him before moving for Denzel Dumfries. Meanwhile, Sport reports that the 27-year-old, who is under contract until 2031, is also of interest to Barca, but the move is dependent on the club freeing up funds, while cheaper alternatives like IvÃ¡n Fresneda are also being assessed.

– Liverpool have shortlisted Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu as a right-back target for next summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Reds admire the France international’s versatility alongside Roma’s Wesley, though Juventus are actively working to get Kalulu to sign an improved long-term contract.

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Arsenal and Aston Villa hold an advantage over Newcastle United in the pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa due to offering Champions League football, according to Football Insider. All three clubs are tracking the 21-year-old Norway international after his impressive start to the season saw him bag seven goal contributions in seven appearances.

– Bournemouth have softened their stance and are willing to allow midfielder Alex Scott to leave in January, reports the Daily Mail. However, the Cherries will demand a fee of over Â£100 million for the 23-year-old’s transfer and will only permit a mid-season departure if their Premier League survival remains secure.

– Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton are keeping tabs on Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo ahead of a potential January move, per TEAMtalk. The 24-year-old Croatia international has scored 12 goals in his last 14 games, drawing scouting interest from Brentford, Manchester City, and Chelsea as well.

Other rumors

– Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all added Brighton central defender Luka VuÅ¡koviÄ‡ to their transfer shortlists ahead of next summer. (Ekrem Konur)

– Viking Stavanger defender Henrik Falchener is attracting interest across Europe after Southampton had a â‚¬9.5 million bid to sign him turned down in the summer. (Sky Germany)

– Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Manchester United defender Leny Yoro amidst ongoing uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at Old Trafford. (TEAMtalk)

– Chelsea have joined Borussia Dortmund in scouting Philadelphia Union teenager Malik JakupoviÄ‡, with the MLS club demanding over $10 million as a transfer fee. (TEAMtalk)

– Tottenham Hotspur are considering an â‚¬80 million January bid to sign AtlÃ©tico Madrid midfielder Ãlex Baena to reinforce their attack following Xavi Simons‘ injury. (La RazÃ³n)

– Crystal Palace defender Jaydee Canvot would welcome a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, though Palace hope to keep the 20-year-old under his contract until 2029. (Football Insider)

– Como midfielder MÃ¡ximo Perrone is close to extending his contract until 2031 after the Italian club turned down summer inquiries from Inter, Juventus and Napoli. (NicolÃ² Schira)

– AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is edging closer to a departure from San Siro as his contract renewal discussions hit a standstill. (NicolÃ² Schira)

– Marseille winger Igor PaixÃ£o has indicated that a summer exit is far more realistic than a midseason transfer in January. (Canal Plus)

– Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Everton are competing to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane. (Ekrem Konur)