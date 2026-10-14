Traders pile into bubble puts on CoreWeave as neocloud stocks plunge

A key corner of the artificial intelligence trade is taking a beating on Wednesday and traders are betting it could get even worse.

Shares of neocloud companies â€“ businesses that offer access to the GPUs powering artificial intelligence as a service â€“ plunged Wednesday after debt yields for Nvidia -backed CoreWeave continued to reach new heights. (An article in The Financial Times that the company is targeting insurance companies for further debt financing apparently didn’t help things either.)

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya raised questions about a private credit bubble alongside a screengrab showing CoreWeave’s bonds hitting a 15% yield. Elon Musk replied “yikes.” CoreWeave stock plunged 15%. Nebius Group and Iren , popular trades connected to the data centers build-out, also fell as much as 10%.

Options volume in CoreWeave surged to more than seven times the 30-day average, Nebius almost four times, and Iren twice the normal volume. More calls traded than puts in Nebius and Iren, but in both, more calls were likely initiated by sellers than buyers, according to Cboe LiveVol data.

The most bearish action was in CoreWeave, where traders bought just shy of 200,000 puts, compared to 106,000 calls.