Champions League round-up: Dortmund stunned by Bodo/Glimt as Feyenoord edge past Como

There were plenty of surprises across Europe on Wednesday night as the second round of Champions League fixtures came to a close.

Bodo/Glimt stunned Borussia Dortmund in Norway, while Real Betis fought back to beat Porto in a five-goal thriller.

Feyenoord also edged Como in an entertaining contest, with Stuttgart and Shakhtar Donetsk picking up big wins.

Feyenoord 3-2 Como

Feyenoord survived a late scare to beat Como 3-2 in Rotterdam, with an own goal proving the difference between the two sides.

Assane Diao put the visitors ahead after 18 minutes, but Gjivai Zechiel equalised almost immediately before Anis Hadj Moussa completed the turnaround early in the second half.

A Robert Sanchez own goal in the 81st minute gave Feyenoord a two-goal cushion, although Anastasios Douvikas pulled one back in stoppage time to set up a nervy finish.

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 AEK Athens

Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to beat AEK Athens 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, where the Ukrainian side are playing their Champions League home fixtures this season.

Lovro Majer gave AEK the lead in the 28th minute, but Pedrinho responded just six minutes later with a penalty to bring the hosts level.

The scores remained tied until the closing stages, when Vinicius Augusto struck in the 80th minute to put Shakhtar ahead.

Gleiker Mendoza then added a third six minutes later to complete the comeback and secure Shakhtar's first victory of the league phase.

Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

Bodo/Glimt pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the night with a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Norway.

Fredrik Sjovold scored the only goal of the contest in the 52nd minute to put the Norwegian champions ahead against their Bundesliga opponents.

Dortmund were unable to find an equaliser despite having much of the second half to respond, with the hosts holding on to protect their narrow advantage.

It was another memorable European result for Bodo/Glimt, who bounced back from their heavy defeat to Bayern Munich in the opening round.

Real Betis 3-2 Porto

Real Betis produced a stunning comeback to beat Porto 3-2 and secure their first Champions League win in 20 years.

Ez Abde opened the scoring with a superb curling effort, but the visitors turned the game around through goals from Gabri Veiga and Samu Aghehowa.

However, Betis refused to surrender, with Cucho Hernandez bringing the Spanish side level before Isco converted a penalty to complete the turnaround.

Manuel Pellegrini's side held on for a memorable victory in front of their home supporters at La Cartuja.

Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Stuttgart

Stuttgart maintained their perfect start to the Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win away to Slovan Bratislava.

Deniz Undav opened the scoring in the 29th minute after being set up by Angelo Stiller, giving the Bundesliga side a deserved half-time advantage.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Slovan defender Sandro Cruz turned the ball into his own net.

Ermedin Demirovic completed the scoring in the 90th minute to seal Stuttgart's second successive win in the competition.