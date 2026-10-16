One Singapore ship was sunk, but heres why others are still transiting the Strait of Hormuz

Vessels transit the Hormuz Strait off the coast of Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on September 7, 2026.

Commercial vessels may continue navigating the perilous Strait of Hormuz despite escalating attacks on shipping, as strong demand for Middle Eastern energy and commercial opportunities keep some operators willing to brave the risks, maritime experts said.

The latest attacks on two Singapore-flagged container ships have heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping through one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. But analysts say the incidents are unlikely to bring remaining shipping activity through the Strait to a halt, even as major container lines largely stay away.

Collin Koh, a senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said shipping companies were likely to continue seeking opportunities to transit the strait despite heightened security threats.

“I don’t see in the short term, that Singapore flagged ships or Singapore shipping companies would necessarily avoid taking the transit if there is an opportunity,” Koh told CNBC.

His comments follow attacks on two Singapore-registered container ships, GFS Pride and GFS Giselle, this week. GFS Pride sank after being struck by a projectile and catching fire, while GFS Giselle was damaged. Crew members from both vessels were reported safe.

Crossings through the Strait of Hormuz fell to 131 in the week ended Oct. 14, from 176 the previous week, according to maritime analytics firm Kpler, although the decline cannot be attributed solely to the latest incidents.

Dimitris Ampatzidis, maritime risk and compliance manager at Kpler, said the attacks underscored Iran’s continuing ability to threaten commercial vessels, with the risks extending beyond oil and gas transportation.