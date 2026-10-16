Bournemouth v Sturm Graz: Confirmed team news and line-ups

Bournemouth will be hoping to put their Premier League struggles behind them when they welcome Sturm Graz to the Vitality Stadium this evening.

Marco Rose's side are preparing for a historic occasion, with the Cherries playing their first-ever home match in European competition after qualifying for the Europa League last season.

Bournemouth made a dream start to their European campaign with a 2-1 win away to Real Sociedad on matchday one, with Rayan among the goalscorers.

However, things have been far more difficult domestically, with Rose still searching for his first Premier League win after six matches in charge.

The Cherries were thrashed 5-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, leaving them with just three points from their opening six league games.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, arrive on the south coast in better spirits after beating Austria Vienna 2-0 at the weekend.

Oumar Diakite scored twice on his first start for the Austrian side, who also made a solid start to their Europa League campaign with a goalless draw against Rennes.

Fabio Ingolitsch's men have struggled on their European travels recently, though, losing their last five away matches in continental competition.

The fixture also sees Rose face familiar opposition, having previously managed RB Salzburg in Austria, where he lost the 2018 Austrian Cup final to Sturm Graz.

101GreatGoals brings you all the team news ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth: Petrovic, Cook, Soler, Evanilson, Gannon-Doak, Adams, Silva, Smith, Tavernier, Diakite, Rodriguez

Bournemouth Substitutes: Di Gregorio, Allan, Truffert, Hill, Brooks, Christie, Kluivert, Adli, Toth, Rayan

Sturm Graz team news

Sturm Graz: Khuviakov, Malic, Quarshie, Petrovic, Balbo, Heil, Stankovic, Matoshi, Hodi, Seidl, Beganovic

Sturm Graz Substitutes: Helac, Lorenz, Vallci, Kayombo, Diakite, Grgic, Koller, Petritsch, Peinhart, Weinhandl, Halwachs

Europa League Table

Position 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (Play Offs: 1/8-finals)

Position 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (Play Offs: 1/16-finals)

Stats for Bournemouth v Sturm Graz

This is Bournemouth's first-ever home game in European competition.

Bournemouth won 2-1 at Real Sociedad on matchday one, while Sturm Graz drew 0-0 at home to Rennes.

Sturm have lost their last five away games in European competition, conceding 11 goals.

Sturm will play the Graz derby against GAK just three days after this game.

This is the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Prediction for Bournemouth v Sturm Graz

This is a great chance for Bournemouth to forget their domestic struggles and put on a show and we fancy them to do exactly that.