Porsche reveals Mission S concept car that previews new design identity

The Porsche Mission S concept car.
Courtesy Porsche
Porsche on Thursday revealed a concept car called Mission S that signals a new design direction and flagship model for the famed German sports carmaker.
The debut of the sleek midengine vehicle is part of a turnaround plan revealed last week by the Volkswagen-controlled brand that includes efforts to boost profits through higher-end products and lower vehicle sales.
Porsche described Mission S as “a first glimpse of the brand’s evolved design identity” that also represents a “super sports car platform” that will be positioned above its iconic 911 sports car.
The vehicle’s design is recognizably Porsche but with more aggressive styling compared with its current models, including new hood vents and a roof scoop. Its rear features more differentiated flair in which the vehicle’s spoiler flows into its rear panels.
The rear of the Porsche Mission S concept car.
Courtesy Porsche
“A Porsche must be recognisable as a Porsche at first glance,” Porsche Chairman Michael Leiters said in a release. “The Mission S provides a glimpse of the ideas and design features that will shape Porsche in the coming years.”
Automakers routinely use concept vehicles to gauge customer interest, showcase future technologies and signal the direction of a vehicle or brand.
The company did not release expected pricing or performance specifications for such future models. Starting prices for its current 911 models range from roughly $135,500 for an entry-level Carrera to more than $203,000 for a Carrera 4 GTS convertible.
The interior of the Porsche Mission S concept car.
Courtesy Porsche
During Porsche’s capital markets day on Oct. 7, the company outlined its “Sportwagenschmiede ’35” turnaround plan, which focuses on emphasizing high-end sports cars and luxury SUVs to get the carmaker back on track.
Porsche’s operating margin last year was only 1.1%, compared with 14.1% in 2024, as the company deals with increased costs, U.S. tariffs and declining sales in China.
The turnaround plan includes a long-term target for a group â€Œoperating margin of 15% and a midterm breakeven point of 200,000 units or below annually. That compares with sales of 279,449 in 2025.