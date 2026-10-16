Porsche reveals Mission S concept car that previews new design identity

Porsche on Thursday revealed a concept car called Mission S that signals a new design direction and flagship model for the famed German sports carmaker.

The debut of the sleek midengine vehicle is part of a turnaround plan revealed last week by the Volkswagen -controlled brand that includes efforts to boost profits through higher-end products and lower vehicle sales.

Porsche described Mission S as “a first glimpse of the brand’s evolved design identity” that also represents a “super sports car platform” that will be positioned above its iconic 911 sports car.

The vehicle’s design is recognizably Porsche but with more aggressive styling compared with its current models, including new hood vents and a roof scoop. Its rear features more differentiated flair in which the vehicle’s spoiler flows into its rear panels.