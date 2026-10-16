Katie Zacharia out as Trumps White House press secretary

New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is leaving her job after just five days in the face of criticism over her performance, a White House official confirmed to CNBC on Friday.

Earlier Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump told reporters that he had just suggested to Zacharia that she quit.

“I just spoke to her about it. I said, ‘Katie, is this for you?'” Trump said outside the White House.

“‘If I were you, I’d reconsider,'” the president said he told Zacharia.

The White House official, who asked not to be named in order to discuss the staffing shake-up, confirmed Fox News’ report that Zacharia is “transitioning” out of the press secretary role.

Zacharia’s five-day tenure in the Trump administration is shorter than that of Anthony Scaramucci, who in 2017 served as White House communications director for less than 11 days. That length of time became jokingly referred to as a “Scaramucci” and was used to measure the durations of other officials who served briefly.

By that metric, Zacharia lasted one-half of one Scaramucci.

“Records are made to be broken. But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain,” Scaramucci said in an X post later Friday.

Zacharia, a conservative commentator who worked at Trump Media & Technology Group, had faced widespread criticism in the days since she led a short and shaky first press briefing. She also came under mounting scrutiny about her legal background.

Trump spoke to reporters before heading to Georgia for a political rally as he hopes to boost Republicans’ electoral chances with just 18 days until the midterms.

But Trump’s efforts to sell his agenda have been muddled in part by Zacharia, who ended her first, and only, press briefing on Tuesday after delivering halting remarks and taking questions from just three reporters.

In the less than six minutes she spent answering questions, Zacharia revealed that U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle had been asked to step down. That departure, and Zacharia’s, follow those of a number of other high-ranking female officials in the Trump administration who have quit or been fired in recent months.