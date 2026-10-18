Investors are buying up vast tracts of timberland across U.S. in one of markets longest-term bets

Jean-Christophe Verhaegen | Afp | Getty Images
When the economy and the market look shaky, gold and government bonds are the traditional places to park money. Lately, some investors have also been looking at something more rooted: timber.Â
The pitch is easy to like: a back-to-basics, natural asset that grows on its own, matures into a harvest and can be cashed in all while you use it to hunt, pitch a tent, or forage.Â
Institutions have been buying timberland at a rate of one million acres per year, according to Bank of America, and some financial advisors say individual investors, including younger Americans priced out of the housing market, are also taking a look at the asset class. But it is far from a rush, and investors who already own timberland caution that it may not be very profitable in the short term.Â
“Timber is a very low return investment. I have curtailed my investments,” said Pat Dorn, founder of Anchor Investment Management, a fee-only advisory firm in Columbia, South Carolina, and a former chairman of the South Carolina Forestry Association. Dorn owns 2,500 acres of timberland in South Carolina’s booming upstate region. Dorn said the problem is that right now more timber is being grown than is needed in a sluggish housing economy.Â
“Supply beats demand, and that causes flat prices. Timber is not an investment I would make currently,” Dorn said.Â
Nationally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ producer price index for logs, bolts, timber, pulpwood and wood chips ticked up in September, but prices have been mostly on the decline since summer 2022. This measures prices received by producers for those products, rather than timberland values or investment returns.Â Over the very long-term, prices have climbed substantially.
Financial institutions point to the asset class as one of interest specifically for the long-term investor.
Ken Shepard, head of specialty asset management at Bank of America Private Bank said that timberland is not a tactical asset class that can be easily entered or exited in response to short-term market conditions. “We view it as a strategic, long-term investment supported by several favorable secular trends, including the continued expansion of the timber industry in the U.S. South and growing demand for wood products beyond traditional construction uses,”Â Shepard said.Â
For example, he said, demand for wood pellets used in bioenergy, while controversial, has increased significantly. In addition, timberland values are benefiting from strong demand from recreational and lifestyle buyers, providing support for land prices beyond the income generated from timber harvesting.
The National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries’ Timberland Property Index, which tracks privately held U.S. timber properties owned at least partly on behalf of institutional investors, posted a total return of 0.95% in the second quarter of 2026, comprising 0.34% income and 0.61% appreciation.
Timberland managers dominate acquisitions
Bank of America’s 2026 outlook reported that the one-million-acre annual pace of buying is a three-year streak of dealmaking it expects to continue.
According to Bank of America, timber managers acquired 55% of all acres that changed hands in 2025 against just 15% sold.Â Institutions are playing the long game. Large timberland managers buy for pension funds and endowments that can wait decades, and that can make bets on a longer-term recovery in a currently slumping U.S. housing market that will be good for lumber pricing. But a private owner living through today’s market sees things differently.Â
Dorn pointed out that timber companies buy less mature trees for pulpwood, which goes into paper towels or notebook paper, and those trees can take 12-14 years to mature. The chip-and-saw variety of trees take a little bit longer, while the big prize, timber cut for houses, can take 25 years.Â “That is where the top value is,” he said.Â
According to Dorn, what landowners are paid for standing timber varies depending on what the trees are used for. Pine pulpwood consists of trees ground into paper and packaging, while pine sawtimber is made up of larger trees cut into lumber for homebuilding.Â Meanwhile, hardwood sawtimber, consists of oak and other big trees used in flooring, furniture and pallets.Â Each product feeds a different set of buyers, so one can climb while others fall.
The performance of lumber futures on the CME.
South Carolina Forestry Commission data show statewide average pine pulpwood stumpage prices, what buyers pay landowners for standing timber,Â fell from $5.67 a ton in the third quarter of 2025 to $3.79 in the third quarter of 2026, a decline of about 33%. Pine sawtimber prices fell about 6% over the same period, from $22.78 to $21.47 a ton, while hardwood sawtimber prices rose about 40%, from $16.04 to $22.52.Â
Historically, pulpwood has been as high as $12 to $18 a ton, according to Dorn, and twenty years ago, soft timber was in the $35-$40 range. He said those prices could make a comeback if the housing market ever recovers, because pine sawtimber is cut into lumber for new homes, so its price tends to follow home building.
Strategically placed, timber may not be a bad investment, according to Dorn, though that would be because of the land itself more than the timber. “The return is in the land, not the timber,” Dorn said.Â
He advises anyone thinking of investing in timberland to scout for prime parcels of land located outside growing metro areas that may be poised to pop as the local population keeps spreading.Â “If one hopes to buy land near growing metro areas and holds on to it, timber is a reasonable way to keep it earning something â€” a very low return â€” while you hold that land,” he said.Â
Ownership risks are extensive
Michael Martin, a timber owner in western New York and vice president of market strategy at brokerage firm TradingBlock, says timberland can be a good long-term investment but the reality of being an owner belies the romantic image of acres of untouched timberland. It is not as passive an investment class as it may seem to be.Â
Direct ownership is highly illiquid and comes with management costs, property taxes, harvesting expenses, exposure to local timber markets, and risks including wildfire, pests, disease and trespassers hunting or cutting trees. Â
And when it is time to harvest timber, you need to make sure you are getting the best deal.Â “If you simply go with a small local outfit without getting competing bids, you don’t always know if you’re getting the best price,” Martin said.
He also said timber prices are very local and can impact whether it’s a solid investment.Â
“I am constantly checking stumpage reports because timber prices are extremely local. An oak tree in western New York may have a completely different value from one in the Adirondacks,” Martin said.Â
In addition, partial timbering every ten years or so has barely covered the property taxes.Â “At the end of the day, I barely break even,” he added.
Some in local real estate and investing markets say younger buyers are curious, though firsthand evidence is hard to find.Â Â Â
“As a millennial and a realtor, I understand the appeal. I’ve thought about buying timberland myself,” said Jake Kennedy, a Nashville-based realtor, noting that his generation has lived through the dot-com crash, the Great Recession, a pandemic, huge swings in housing and now inflation.Â “One lesson from all of that we have learned is that scarcity matters when it comes to places to park your money,” Kennedy said, adding as examples that more IPOs can be announced or new crypto created.Â
“But you can’t manufacture another 500 acres of land,” Kennedy said. “Timber itself is a resource that takes decades to grow. And there is something reassuring about owning an asset that is tangible,” he added. But he also cautioned that timber’s durability doesn’t mean profitability. Trees can be temperamental and subject to many variables.Â
The people Kennedy has spoken with see timberland as a relatively safe place to park money, he said, because demand for timber products isn’t going away. “In the meantime, yes, hunting is a common activity while owners are waiting for the investment to grow and mature, literally,” he said.Â
“I don’t think my generation is suddenly giving up on houses and becoming timber barons. However, I do think we are a lot more interested in alternative places to store wealth than previous generations might have been,” he added.Â
Timber ETFs offer access to the asset class
For many millennials, homeownership has become increasingly difficult due to elevated home prices, higher mortgage rates, and limited inventory in many markets.Â “As a result, some investors are looking for alternative ways to participate in real assets and potentially build equity without purchasing a home directly,” said Nadeem Kassam, chief investment strategist at Marnoa Private Wealth Counsel.
Outside direct or institutional fund ownership, there are timber ETFs and timber-focused funds that provide exposure to a theme that is closely tied to long-term housing demand and construction activity, though they remain highly niche investments in an ETF market now valued in the trillions of dollars.Â
Kassam pointed to the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD), with roughly $260 million in assets, and the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT), which has roughly $30 million in assets.
“The investment case is supported by persistent housing shortages across many parts of the U.S. and growing bipartisan support for policies aimed at increasing housing supply and improving affordability. If these efforts lead to increased homebuilding over time, demand for lumber and wood products could benefit,” Kassam said.
But he noted that investors should understand that timber ETFs are not a direct investment in timberland.Â Neither ETF owns trees.
“Most own publicly traded companies involved in timber, forest products, wood manufacturing, and other parts of the housing value chain,” Kassam said, explaining the advantage is liquidity and accessibility, but returns will be driven by more than just timber prices.Â
WOOD’s largest holdings include Weyerhaeuser, a major timberland owner, alongside Brazilian pulp maker Suzano, Nine Dragons Paper and West Fraser Timber. CUT is weighted toward paper, packaging and materials makers such as Svenska Cellulosa, UPM, Stora Enso and Avery Dennison. WOOD has drawn about $73 million in net inflows over the past year, according to ETF Database.Â Â Â
“For investors who are priced out of the housing market, timber ETFs may offer a way to participate in the long-term housing and construction story through a diversified, liquid investment vehicle. The key is recognizing that you’re buying exposure to businesses that benefit from housing-related demand, not a direct ownership stake in land or residential real estate,” Kassam said.Â
Junyi Liu, professor of economics at Soka University of America, who studies international and development economics, said he is not seeing evidence of a boom, but that timberland does have some unusual characteristics as an alternative asset.Â
“Returns can come from biological growth, timber prices, and land appreciation, and owners sometimes have the option to delay harvesting when timber prices are unfavorable,” Liu said. But for retail investors, Liu added, it is quite different from “the simple ‘trees grow while you wait’ investment story.”Â