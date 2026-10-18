Investors are buying up vast tracts of timberland across U.S. in one of markets longest-term bets

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When the economy and the market look shaky, gold and government bonds are the traditional places to park money. Lately, some investors have also been looking at something more rooted: timber.Â The pitch is easy to like: a back-to-basics, natural asset that grows on its own, matures into a harvest and can be cashed in all while you use it to hunt, pitch a tent, or forage.Â Institutions have been buying timberland at a rate of one million acres per year, according to Bank of America, and some financial advisors say individual investors, including younger Americans priced out of the housing market, are also taking a look at the asset class. But it is far from a rush, and investors who already own timberland caution that it may not be very profitable in the short term.Â “Timber is a very low return investment. I have curtailed my investments,” said Pat Dorn, founder of Anchor Investment Management, a fee-only advisory firm in Columbia, South Carolina, and a former chairman of the South Carolina Forestry Association. Dorn owns 2,500 acres of timberland in South Carolina’s booming upstate region. Dorn said the problem is that right now more timber is being grown than is needed in a sluggish housing economy.Â “Supply beats demand, and that causes flat prices. Timber is not an investment I would make currently,” Dorn said.Â Nationally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ producer price index for logs, bolts, timber, pulpwood and wood chips ticked up in September, but prices have been mostly on the decline since summer 2022. This measures prices received by producers for those products, rather than timberland values or investment returns.Â Over the very long-term, prices have climbed substantially.

Financial institutions point to the asset class as one of interest specifically for the long-term investor. Ken Shepard, head of specialty asset management at Bank of America Private Bank said that timberland is not a tactical asset class that can be easily entered or exited in response to short-term market conditions. “We view it as a strategic, long-term investment supported by several favorable secular trends, including the continued expansion of the timber industry in the U.S. South and growing demand for wood products beyond traditional construction uses,”Â Shepard said.Â For example, he said, demand for wood pellets used in bioenergy, while controversial, has increased significantly. In addition, timberland values are benefiting from strong demand from recreational and lifestyle buyers, providing support for land prices beyond the income generated from timber harvesting. The National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries’ Timberland Property Index, which tracks privately held U.S. timber properties owned at least partly on behalf of institutional investors, posted a total return of 0.95% in the second quarter of 2026, comprising 0.34% income and 0.61% appreciation. Timberland managers dominate acquisitions Bank of America’s 2026 outlook reported that the one-million-acre annual pace of buying is a three-year streak of dealmaking it expects to continue. According to Bank of America, timber managers acquired 55% of all acres that changed hands in 2025 against just 15% sold.Â Institutions are playing the long game. Large timberland managers buy for pension funds and endowments that can wait decades, and that can make bets on a longer-term recovery in a currently slumping U.S. housing market that will be good for lumber pricing. But a private owner living through today’s market sees things differently.Â Dorn pointed out that timber companies buy less mature trees for pulpwood, which goes into paper towels or notebook paper, and those trees can take 12-14 years to mature. The chip-and-saw variety of trees take a little bit longer, while the big prize, timber cut for houses, can take 25 years.Â “That is where the top value is,” he said.Â According to Dorn, what landowners are paid for standing timber varies depending on what the trees are used for. Pine pulpwood consists of trees ground into paper and packaging, while pine sawtimber is made up of larger trees cut into lumber for homebuilding.Â Meanwhile, hardwood sawtimber, consists of oak and other big trees used in flooring, furniture and pallets.Â Each product feeds a different set of buyers, so one can climb while others fall.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Stock chart icon The performance of lumber futures on the CME.

South Carolina Forestry Commission data show statewide average pine pulpwood stumpage prices, what buyers pay landowners for standing timber,Â fell from $5.67 a ton in the third quarter of 2025 to $3.79 in the third quarter of 2026, a decline of about 33%. Pine sawtimber prices fell about 6% over the same period, from $22.78 to $21.47 a ton, while hardwood sawtimber prices rose about 40%, from $16.04 to $22.52.Â Historically, pulpwood has been as high as $12 to $18 a ton, according to Dorn, and twenty years ago, soft timber was in the $35-$40 range. He said those prices could make a comeback if the housing market ever recovers, because pine sawtimber is cut into lumber for new homes, so its price tends to follow home building. Strategically placed, timber may not be a bad investment, according to Dorn, though that would be because of the land itself more than the timber. “The return is in the land, not the timber,” Dorn said.Â He advises anyone thinking of investing in timberland to scout for prime parcels of land located outside growing metro areas that may be poised to pop as the local population keeps spreading.Â “If one hopes to buy land near growing metro areas and holds on to it, timber is a reasonable way to keep it earning something â€” a very low return â€” while you hold that land,” he said.Â Ownership risks are extensive Michael Martin, a timber owner in western New York and vice president of market strategy at brokerage firm TradingBlock, says timberland can be a good long-term investment but the reality of being an owner belies the romantic image of acres of untouched timberland. It is not as passive an investment class as it may seem to be.Â Direct ownership is highly illiquid and comes with management costs, property taxes, harvesting expenses, exposure to local timber markets, and risks including wildfire, pests, disease and trespassers hunting or cutting trees. Â And when it is time to harvest timber, you need to make sure you are getting the best deal.Â “If you simply go with a small local outfit without getting competing bids, you don’t always know if you’re getting the best price,” Martin said. He also said timber prices are very local and can impact whether it’s a solid investment.Â “I am constantly checking stumpage reports because timber prices are extremely local. An oak tree in western New York may have a completely different value from one in the Adirondacks,” Martin said.Â In addition, partial timbering every ten years or so has barely covered the property taxes.Â “At the end of the day, I barely break even,” he added.