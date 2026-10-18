Jeremy Renner Says Avengers: Doomsday Superheroes Will Probably Lose Without Hawkeye: They Didnt Call Me, So Its Their Fault

The full list of MCU characters who will appear in â€œAvengers: Doomsdayâ€ may still be a mystery, but Jeremy Renner has made it clear he didn't return as Hawkeye â€” and says The Avengers â€œwill probably loseâ€ as a result.

â€œNo, no, no, no. Not in that one,â€ said Renner when asked if he was returning for â€œDoomsdayâ€ in a recent interview. â€œ'Doomsday' I'm not in, so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you knowâ€¦ they didn't call me, so it's their fault. They're going to lose.â€

Though he isn't reprising the role of Hawkeye for â€œDoomsday,â€ the actor did note that he was excited about the re-release of â€œAvengers: Endgame,â€ which brought the 2019 film back to theaters ahead of â€œDoomsday'sâ€ Dec. 18 release. Renner has played the superhero previously in â€œThe Avengers,â€ â€œAvengers: Age of Ultronâ€ and â€œEndgame,â€ in addition to other films like â€œThorâ€ and â€œCaptain America: Civil War,â€ in which he made brief appearances.

In 2025, Renner said that he was open to returning to the MCU, whether it was for Season 2 of â€œHawkeyeâ€ or something else. â€œI'm always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character,â€ Renner told Empire. â€œI'm sure we'll end up doing Season 2 [of â€˜Hawkeye'], and do other things. And I'm happy to do it. My body's getting ready for something like that. I don't know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.â€

At the time, he'd also noted that he'd recovered â€œmore than 150%â€ from his 2023 snowmobile accident, meaning he was ready to do his own stunts for the Marvel films. Renner had been hospitalized after his Sno-Cat, a large snow plow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over, resulting in eight of his ribs being broken in 14 places, his right knee and ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken and more.