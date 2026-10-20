Open your doors for AI: German chancellor urges businesses to embrace AI as Nvidia announces new investments

Nvidia is increasing its investments in Europe’s artificial intelligence sector, unveiling plans to back four German startups as the country pushes to strengthen its position in industrial AI.

The investments are part of the U.S. chipmaker’s nearly $10 billion commitment to invest in companies, universities and research institutions across Europe, as announced at the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin on Monday.

The four startups are Agile Robots, Avelios Medical, Mirelo and Reflex Aerospace. However, Nvidia did not disclose the size of the planned investments.

Agile Robots develops AI-powered robots for manufacturing, logistics and healthcare, while Avelios Medical builds AI-powered hospital management software. Mirelo develops AI models that generate audio for videos, while Reflex Aerospace designs and builds satellites.

The announcement comes as Germany seeks to accelerate AI adoption across its industrial sector, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying the country aims to become a leader in integrating AI into key sectors.

Merz, who described the technology as a major opportunity for the country’s economy, named manufacturing, machinery and the automotive industry for integrating AI. He also urged Germany’s small- and medium-sized businesses to capitalize on the data they already hold.

“Please open your doors for AI to make use of your data,” Merz said. “This is a real secret and a real advantage for Germany to make use of all the data which is already available in our companies.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang echoed Merz’s remarks while highlighting Germany’s expertise in manufacturing, mathematics and science, saying that AI would strengthen rather than replace the country’s industrial capabilities.

“AI can only augment your capability, it will not replace your capability,” Huang said, describing the technology as a new instrument for businesses.

Nvidia is also expanding its collaboration with the German federal government and its “Industry 4.0 Platform,” bringing together representatives from government, industry, research and trade associations, to accelerate the adoption of industrial AI. On Monday, the government signed a joint declaration of intent with Nvidia to advance AI models for industrial applications.

Earlier in the day, Siemens had also announced new AI solutions developed with Nvidia at its factory in Erlangen, Germany. Siemens said the technologies could reduce engineering work involved in preparing production by up to 85%, while AI-powered production planning could cut costs by as much as 20%.

Huang had also visited France last week, where he announced investments in four French startups and met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss AI development. The Nvidia boss is scheduled to deliver a keynote address in Berlin on Wednesday.