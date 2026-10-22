American Airlines forecasts bigger loss in 2026 on fuel spike, plans to slow growth next year

American Airlines forecast deeper losses this year and said it will slow its capacity growth next year as record revenue failed to help the airline recover from a spike in fuel costs.

American said Thursday that it expects to lose between $1 and $1.60 a share, on an adjusted basis in 2026. In July, it forecast adjusted full-year earnings per share between a loss of 65 cents and a profit of 65 cents.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline is the fourth major U.S. carrier to cut its forecast for 2026 due to a jump in jet fuel following the start of the Iran war. Rising jet fuel prices have driven up airfare more than 20% from last year, according to airline reports and federal data. Delta Air Lines , United Airlines and Southwest Airlines also slashed their outlooks this month.

Jet fuel is airlines’ biggest expense after labor, and the spike has added billions to costs this year. American’s fuel bill was up 67.5% in the third quarter alone, from last year to $4.64 billion.Â

“American deliveredâ€„recordâ€„third-quarter revenueâ€„and theâ€„strongest year-over-year revenue growth in my career, withâ€„premiumâ€„performanceâ€„leadingâ€„the way,” American CEO Robertâ€„Isom said in a news release.